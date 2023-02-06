What would you do? What would you do if you had a weekend all to yourself kid-free? It is the weekend that any parent dreams of but rarely happens. There are many options on how to spend it, and odds are high that this type of weekend will never happen or not come soon enough if it ever does. Would you miss your kids and family, or would you be overjoyed, you wouldn't know what to do with it? Most parents have a dream weekend planned out if this scenario happens for them, but if you were given the keys to the kingdom for the weekend, spouse and child-free, what would you do?

