Student airlifted after shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School; police search for shooter

WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
Arrest made in shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...
Click10.com
Police: Student detained after threats made at Broward middle school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A student was detained Thursday morning after verbal threats were made at a middle school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police, the incident occurred at Pines Middle School, located at 200 Douglas Road. Broward school board names Cartwright's replacement. NOW PLAYING.
Click10.com
1 injured during shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, police say
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was injured during a shooting in northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday. According to Miami-Dade police, two people that were on foot got into a gunfire exchange with two occupied vehicles around 1:20 p.m. Police said the shooting happened near Northeast 10th...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
850wftl.com
High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus
MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot Northeast Miami-Dade; victim found in Pembroke Park
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Miami-Dade Police are investigating a scene at County Line Road and Barrack Obama Boulevard riddled with bullet casings, Wednesday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police officials said that the shooting involved two...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
WSVN-TV
Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
Click10.com
Florida City Elementary School placed on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 500 block of Northwest...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
WSVN-TV
Juvenile, at least 1 adult hospitalized after being struck by car in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a juvenile and at least one adult to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th...
WSVN-TV
Boy, woman airlifted after being struck by SUV in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a boy and a woman to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue, at around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway outside W Hotel in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers have blocked off portions of a street due to an active investigation. Around 9 a.m., Wednesday, authorities set up a perimeter around the W Hotel. As a result, police temporarily closed off Brickell Avenue, between Southeast Fifth and Seventh streets. Brickell Avenue has since...
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood police search for 2 missing girls ends; found in good health
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department’s search for two teenage girls has come to an end. Margarita Vashkelevich, 13, and Bianca Petit, 11, were last seen Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., at the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences located at 1705 Van Buren Street. According to a...
WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Airport Serial Car Burglar Charged in Miami Airport Thefts: Police
A man accused of being a serial thief who stole dozens of key fobs from rental cars at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is now facing over 100 additional charges for similar crimes at Miami International Airport, authorities said. Armando Martinez, 31, was charged Tuesday with 131 counts of burglary and...
WSVN-TV
2 NE Miami-Dade pet boutique employees, good Samaritan stop woman who swiped pricey puppy
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman stole a puppy from a pet boutique in Northeast Miami-Dade, but the brazen theft would be short-lived, thanks to two watchful employees and a good Samaritan. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Keren Edelsburg, the owner of Tiny Pups Puppies, said her day started...
