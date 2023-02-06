Student airlifted after shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School; police search for shooter

MIAMI - County officials said Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in connection to Monday's shooting outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens.Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement: "Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department in collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens Police Department, a subject has been arrested and will be charged accordingly." Officials did not identify the shooter. On Monday afternoon, Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown after shots rang out outside the learning facility."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO