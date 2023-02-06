ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, GA

13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards. The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Edwards says everyone was out of...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night. Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Perry police looking for man after chase, crash at church

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement are looking for a man who wrecked a vehicle at a church after a chase, according to a press release from Perry Police Friday. Around 3:39 p.m., Perry Police say they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a person fleeing on I-75 North.
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight. Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery. It was reported there was an altercation...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police looking for two suspects said to rob a woman at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police are looking for two male suspects who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint. According to statements from the Warner Robins Police Department, the two suspects pulled into the parking lot of a WalMart Neighborhood Market on North Houston Road and held the woman at gunpoint during the robbery, before fleeing in an older model, black, Chevrolet Suburban.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

