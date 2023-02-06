Read full article on original website
Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards. The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Edwards says everyone was out of...
41nbc.com
Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night. Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were...
WMAZ
'I did everything I could do': Parents of Macon homicide victim and suspect share their stories
The parents of Kymelo Earley and Ja'Kobe Archie discuss their talks they had with their kids before May 9, 2022. "They had a good loving relationship." In 2022, 15 teens died from gun violence in Macon-Bibb County--more than double what it was in 2021. One of the teens shot and...
WMAZ
Baldwin Sheriff's Office used Flock cameras to make arrests in home invasion shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia — A man was arrested in the Baldwin County home invasion on Feb. 2 using the Flock cameras, according to a release from Flock Safety. 18-year-old Syee Deon Havior was shot and killed inside his home in Milledgeville. In the days after the shooting, multiple arrests...
wgxa.tv
A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
wgxa.tv
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
Perry police looking for man after chase, crash at church
PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement are looking for a man who wrecked a vehicle at a church after a chase, according to a press release from Perry Police Friday. Around 3:39 p.m., Perry Police say they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a person fleeing on I-75 North.
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition, woman in jail after fight
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in the Bibb County Jail, and a man is in critical condition after a fight. Deputies arrived at a home on Patterson Street just after 6:15 Wednesday morning, after receiving a call of aggravated battery. It was reported there was an altercation...
WMAZ
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
WMAZ
'I don't understand': Three charged with revenge arson in series of Baldwin Co. fires
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three suspected cases of revenge arson have left homes in three corners of Milledgeville charred. Three suspects are now under arrest, but the victims are left to pick up the pieces. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to one of them to find out what happened. Olajuwon...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for two suspects said to rob a woman at gunpoint
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police are looking for two male suspects who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint. According to statements from the Warner Robins Police Department, the two suspects pulled into the parking lot of a WalMart Neighborhood Market on North Houston Road and held the woman at gunpoint during the robbery, before fleeing in an older model, black, Chevrolet Suburban.
Man dead after house fire in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday. Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Young said thick smoke was pouring from the...
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
13WMAZ
