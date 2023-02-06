CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lilia Astudillo holds a stack of her son's neatly folded clothes to her nose, inhaling the scent still lingering on them."They smell like him," she says.She now keeps the outfit 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez wore the day before he died next to a picture of him in his football uniform running into his mother's arms after a game."He was my son. It wasn't an animal that died," she said sobbing.Jose, known to his family as "Beto," is one of at least nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students poisoned by pills laced with fentanyl. Three of those who overdosed...

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO