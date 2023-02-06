ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Carrollton mother grieves loss of 14-year-old to fentanyl poisoning

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lilia Astudillo holds a stack of her son's neatly folded clothes to her nose, inhaling the scent still lingering on them."They smell like him," she says.She now keeps the outfit 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez wore the day before he died next to a picture of him in his football uniform running into his mother's arms after a game."He was my son. It wasn't an animal that died," she said sobbing.Jose, known to his family as "Beto," is one of at least nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students poisoned by pills laced with fentanyl. Three of those who overdosed...
CARROLLTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
CBS DFW

Cocaine, meth trafficker found in Dallas with $1.5 million gets 20 years

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A drug trafficker who was found with a stash of over $1.5 million in his Dallas residence was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison, officials announced.Hecton Manuel Castro-Quirino, 49, of Dallas, pleaded guilty back in Sept. 2022 to conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. He was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn, who also ordered that he forfeit the $1,595,185 seized from his home.Court documents state that in June 2021, an informant told law enforcement officials about a drug house on South Acres Dr. in Dallas. Agents and officers proceeded to make several...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Marburg St.

On February 1, 2023, at around 5:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Erica Davis, 38, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Davis died at scene. During the investigation, a witness, Donnie...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Thief caught stuffing $560 worth of meat inside clothing

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police detained a man who left a grocery store after hiding $560 worth of meat in his clothing.Police later identified the man as Donald Hicks, 53. They arrested him as he allegedly tried to flee on an electric scooter. The department shared a photo on Facebook of his haul, and asked: "Stocking up for the Super Bowl? We think this guy had the wrong idea."The photo shows a shopping basket filled with family size packs of beef sausage, ground chuck, bacon and large portions of packaged meat. All of the stolen food was recovered.Police said Hicks had a felony warrant for theft. He's currently at the Arlington City Jail. 
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter

DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
DALLAS, TX
