Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Health Right’s Chef’s Auction is back with 27th annual event in May

By Annalise Murphy
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fInC8_0keWkZZk00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right’s beloved Chef’s Auction is finally back this year after a 3-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the 27th annual Chef’s Auction. If COVID-19 did not suspend the event in previous years, this would have been their 30th auction.

The Chef’s Auction is their only fundraising event, and the money they raise allows them to provide the underserved people in our community with access to free and quality healthcare.

The organization currently serves around 27,000 patients, and that care never stopped – even during the pandemic.

And providing such care does not come without cost.

Bringing the Chef’s Auction back allows Wheeling Health Right to continue providing healthcare to those who need it but cannot afford it.

Every penny raised stays right here in Wheeling.

Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director, Kathie Brown, says people are ready to start living life again.

“Just to be out and about and feel like life is normal again. I think that’s what everybody wants this year. You can just feel the difference. People are ready to start being part of a community again. Nothing is spent outside of Wheeling. You know our nurse practitioners are here, our dentists are here are dental hygienists are here, pharmacy, I mean everything. That money will directly support the people of our community that are underserved.”

Kathie Brown | Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

In the past, they have raised nearly $90,000. The goal this year is to raise $100,000.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at WesBanco arena starting at 6 p.m.

The cost is $125 per ticket, which includes all the food you can eat, drinks, and much more.

Although tickets are not on sale just yet, Brown says she expects a lot of people will attend the event – so you’ll want to get your tickets early. She is hoping to begin ticket sales next week.

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of the event.

Our very own Kathryn Ghion and Brenda Danehart will serve as emcees for Chef’s Auction.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

