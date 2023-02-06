Read full article on original website
MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
Record warm Friday expected in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
Maine Deadly Force Review Panel offers recommendations to prevent police shootings
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A report from the state's deadly force review panel has found that many of the police-involved shootings Maine has seen over the past year have involved similar circumstances. Now there are new recommendations for how to prevent them. This is the third report from the 15-member panel,...
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
Check presented to Maine gas station that sold $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket
LEBANON (WGME) -- A $50,000 check was presented to the owner of a Maine gas station that sold the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket last month. Maine State Lottery Deputy Director Michael Boardman presented a check for $50,000 to Fred Cotreau, the owner of Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, on Wednesday.
Maine non-profit expedites shipments of supplies to Syria, Turkey after earthquake
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The death toll from the massive series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now climbed to more than 20,000 people. The two biggest earthquakes, which happened before dawn on Monday, brought down thousands of apartment buildings on people while they slept. Rescue workers are making...
Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine
A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
Movement to expand paid family, medical leave faces pushback from Republicans, businesses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's a push to expand paid family and medical leave in Maine, but there's also some pushback from Republicans and businesses. Tuesday, the Maine Paid Leave Coalition rolled out plans to require workers to be paid while on leave for medical or family reasons in Maine and expand access as well.
Mainers reminded to watch out for online romance scams this Valentine's Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, the I-Team is putting a spotlight on romance scams. Looking for love online doesn't come without risk, especially this time of year. Online dating can be a great way to find lasting love, but last year, the...
Are Maine relief checks taxed?
If you're rushing to file your taxes early, you may want to wait. That's because Maine is one of 18 states that issued relief checks in 2022. And while you won't owe state taxes on those, the IRS is still trying to decide if you'll owe federal taxes on them.
