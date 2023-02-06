ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

MaineHousing gets $1 million for overnight warming shelters across state

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- MaineHousing announced Friday it was awarded just over $1 million in state funding for a 13 overnight warming shelters across Maine. From Aroostook County to York County, MaineHousing says these resources will keep Mainers warm during the winter. Funding for these warming shelters is a portion of...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Record warm Friday expected in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Near record warm temperatures and breezy winds expected for Friday. Cooler and calmer weather returns for the weekend, though still well above average. Mild and quiet weather looks to continue through early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for many across the state, especially...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rain and mountain snow headed to Maine Thursday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our next round of rain and snow arrives in Maine Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain and snow will wrap up by Friday morning, with mild temperatures expected Friday. Weekend weather is looking quiet and fairly mild as well. A storm system will bring mostly rain to the state...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Risk of avian flu remains high in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The risk for highly pathogenic avian influenza remains high in Maine, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Officials say backyard flock and commercial operators are urged to prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors and ensuring their outdoor areas are fully enclosed.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
GEORGETOWN, ME
WPFO

Canadian company wants to mine for precious metals in Maine

A Canadian company wants to recruit Mainers to drill for precious metals in Penobscot County. Wolfden Resources, which is based in Ontario, plans to offer workers as much as $100,000 a year as a starting salary, working seven days on and seven days off, if their project gets off the ground.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Are Maine relief checks taxed?

If you're rushing to file your taxes early, you may want to wait. That's because Maine is one of 18 states that issued relief checks in 2022. And while you won't owe state taxes on those, the IRS is still trying to decide if you'll owe federal taxes on them.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy