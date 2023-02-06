Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Governor Whitmer delivers a $79-billion budget: What’s in it?
Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $79-billion dollar budget this week at the Capitol in order to, as she says, “lower costs, to grow our economy and to build a brighter future for Michigan.”. Though Whitmer has proposed four budgets since first taking office in 2019 this is the first...
michiganradio.org
Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts and opposition
After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
fox2detroit.com
$180 'inflation relief' checks: House approves Whitmer's tax cut package despite opposition
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tax cut package, which includes $180 "inflation relief" checks for taxpayers, was approved by the House on Thursday, despite struggles to get the votes. The governor was not able to get all Democrats on board, and by 10 a.m. it was clear...
michiganradio.org
Whitmer's budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared before the state Legislature’s spending committees Wednesday to deliver a $79 billion budget proposal. She sat before the combined House and Senate appropriations committees flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said her proposal would spend record amounts on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, it has money to attract and keep teachers.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
9&10 News
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
Gov. Whitmer says inflation relief checks for Michigan taxpayers would be $180
Outlining more of her “Lowering MI Costs” tax proposal on Monday, Gov. Whitmer says the plan includes inflation relief checks for all Michigan taxpayers in the amount of $180.
Michigan Democrats propose a $180 check. For some, it's not enough for single grocery trip
Some who might receive $180 checks proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders have greeted the plan with tepid support while others scoffed at what they see as a paltry payment that won't go very far to help ease the economic toll of inflation. The proposal, detailed Monday by Whitmer and...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state. The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have...
One-time payment of $180 available to Americans - will you get one?
All tax paying residents of Michigan could receive "inflation relief" payments of $180. Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement, the program will cost an estimated $800 million. (source)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
fox2detroit.com
New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
