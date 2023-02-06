ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michiganradio.org

Governor Whitmer delivers a $79-billion budget: What’s in it?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $79-billion dollar budget this week at the Capitol in order to, as she says, “lower costs, to grow our economy and to build a brighter future for Michigan.”. Though Whitmer has proposed four budgets since first taking office in 2019 this is the first...
michiganradio.org

Michigan House passes tax plan amid Republican shouts and opposition

After weeks of buildup, a Democrat-backed tax plan that’s been at the top of the party’s priority list has made it out of the Michigan House. Though the road has been far from smooth. The bill breaks down into four parts. One would phase out some taxes on...
michiganradio.org

Whitmer's budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared before the state Legislature’s spending committees Wednesday to deliver a $79 billion budget proposal. She sat before the combined House and Senate appropriations committees flanked by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Budget Director Christopher Harkins. She said her proposal would spend record amounts on schools, universities, community colleges and job training. Also, it has money to attract and keep teachers.
southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
fox2detroit.com

New Whitmer plan would send inflation relief checks to all state taxpayers

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation, it involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures. Whitmer and her two Democratic leaders have added a new wrinkle to the debate over tax rebates and tax reductions for residents. They're calling it an "inflationary rebate check."
US 103.1

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
michiganradio.org

Right to water: Could 2023 be the year Michigan ends shutoffs?

Nearly a decade since United Nations officials called Detroit water shutoffs a human rights violation, Democratic leaders say this could be the year Michigan enshrines a human right to water into Michigan law. A bill sponsored by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, with a host of cosponsors, would declare water...
R.A. Heim

When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?

Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
