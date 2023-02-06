ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Dunes, SD

MercyOne to open full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Dakota Dunes residents will have a new choice for non-emergency medical care starting later this month when MercyOne opens the first full-service urgent care clinic in Dakota Dunes.

The clinic will be located next to the MercyOne Breast Care Center on Dakota Dunes Boulevard just off of Exit 1 on I-29.

MercyOne showcased new Hybrid Operating Room

“This location creates flexibility and efficiency for our patients in the Dakota Dunes community as well as patients coming into Siouxland,” said Muddasir Ghouse, MercyOne Western Iowa executive director of rural hospitals and clinic operations.

A wide range of illnesses and injuries will be treated in the clinic including cuts that need stitches, broken bones, ear and eye infections or vomiting and diarrhea. Those with a medical emergency will still need to go to the emergency department and long-term health conditions will still need to be managed by a primary care provider.

Those in need of an appointment will be able to schedule a same-day appointment. Virtual appointments will also be available. According to the MercyOne website , the location will be staffed with three providers.

The new urgent care clinic will be open Friday through Wednesday and closed on Thursday with appointments running until 7 p.m. some nights. This is the second urgent care clinic that MercyOne operates in the Siouxland area.

The clinic will officially open on February 20.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

