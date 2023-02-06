ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary With $750,000 Donation

Live! Casino Philadelphia celebrates two years of operation in the Stadium District this month. The South Philadelphia casino opened in February 2021 and became the 16th Pennsylvania casino. Live! Casino Philadelphia hosted a luncheon with staff and media members and announced a massive $750,000 donation to Rebuild Philadelphia. Giving back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Tioga-Potter Counties named Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Tioga and Potter Counties have been recognized as and awarded with being the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania, according to New World Report. Visit Potter-Tioga announced that in the first-ever New World Report Travel Awards, Tioga and Potter counties were selected as the best place for outdoor adventures in Pennsylvania, based […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Sport of kings: Pennsylvania subsidizes horse racing with $3.5B

(The Center Square) — Pennsylvania has a number of tax subsidy programs that boost favored industries with public funding. The state’s largest program, however, attracts less attention than many smaller programs. And it isn’t a fund for economic development, or emerging tech, or health care. Rather, it’s an industry that saw its heyday in the 19th and 20th centuries: horse racing. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

Delaware-Maryland-Pennsylvania Tri-State Point

Charters granted to colonies in Colonial America were based on inaccurate maps by people with little knowledge of the land, an issue that often led to property disputes between colonies. One such dispute, concerning the borders between Maryland (granted to Lord Baltimore), Pennsylvania (granted to William Penn), and Delaware (administered by the New York colony after the removal of the Dutch by force), was settled after over 100 years of litigation in the High Court Chancery in London.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

RUSH Beer Now Available in Pennsylvania, Here’s Where To Get It

Way back in the Summer of 2021, we learned that the members of RUSH had teamed up with a Canadian Brewery. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, in collaboration with Henderson Brewing Company, released the first beer in the RUSH series on August 30, 2021. The inaugural brew was a Golden Ale that looked delicious, but there was a catch: it was only available in Canada.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

