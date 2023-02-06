Horseheads Narayani Wiehe wins Athlete of the Week

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner brought home a STAC title for the Horseheads girls wrestling team.

Horseheads wrestler Narayani Wiehe is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The sophomore captured a STAC title for the Blue Raiders by pin at 126 pounds. Wiehe pinned Jenna Comer of Corning in the finals in 2:34. Wiehe also recently finished in fourth place in the first Southern Tier Memorial at First Arena.

