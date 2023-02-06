ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MO

Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln County

By Kayla Shepperd, Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V07hg_0keWj5Se00

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Two others survived the wreck but are injured.

Investigators said the crash happened on South Chantilly Road, where this makeshift memorial continues to grow. Family members said they will be missed.

The teenagers who lost their lives around 4 p.m. Sunday all went to the same school in Troy, Missouri.

Top story: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis

Three of the car’s occupants died at the scene: 15-year-old Kaeden Tyler, a 17-year-old girl, and 18-year-old William Flickinger. Another 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Tyler’s family is devastated.

“My nephew had a heart of gold. He loved animals. He would help anybody anytime,” said Jordan Reichert, Tyler’s aunt. “He loved shooting BB guns, and he was an amazing baseball player.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old female driver whose name has not been released, lost control of the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigation telling us that the vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions at the time, as the vehicle became airborne,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson for MSHP. “When it landed, it became skidded off the roadway and struck a tree with the driver’s side.”

Tyler’s family said they will be making t-shirts to help raise funds to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Anytime we have anyone killed in a traffic crash, it’s terrible, but when we have three of the young people killed in a traffic crash like this,” Thompson said. “It not only affect them and their families, it affect the entire community.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Events scheduled to remember teens killed in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A memorial lantern release is scheduled for Sunday at Fairgrounds Park in Troy, Missouri, to honor the memory of three teens who were killed in a car crash early Sunday northeast of Moscow Mills in Lincoln County. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to...
TROY, MO
5 On Your Side

Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer while attempting to cross EB I-44

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 44. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ibrahim Muratovic of St. Louis was attempting to cross the interstate at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Elm Avenue exit in Webster Groves when he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Officer hurt during foot chase in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – One officer suffered a serious leg injury while chasing a suspect on foot Friday afternoon in north St. Louis. The injury happened around 4 p.m. near North Jefferson Boulevard and East Grand Boulevard in the College Hill neighborhood. Investigations say the officer was running toward the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
KMOV

Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New efforts to solve cold cases in Lincoln County, leading to possible new evidence in a well-known case of a missing girl. Bianca Piper went missing in 2005, less than a mile from her family’s home. Piper was 13 years old when she went missing on March 10, 2005, near her home in Foley, Missouri.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Help find this St. Louis man missing since October

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing since last year. Mark Corwin’s mother reported him missing on January 21, 2023. He was last seen near Saint Louis University Hospital on October, 9, 2022. Police were able to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln County

A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning. 3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln …. A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced for killing of woman, her 8-year-old daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man has received two life sentences for killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in South City in 2021. Prishun McClain was sentenced on Wednesday. He killed Terri Bankhead, 27 and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards on August 11, 2021. McClain lived in the same apartment building as Bankhead and Edwards, in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in North City. Bankhead and Edwards were found zip-tied and shot inside their apartment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Announce Multiple Drug Arrests Over the Last Week

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced 5 drug-related arrests over the past week. According to a press release, at 10:28PM on Thursday, a Deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 near the Godar Diamond Access area approximately 3 miles north of Hardin. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 39-year old Carissa L. Cawthon of Kampsville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an inadequate exhaust system, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cawthon was arrested without incident and lodged in the Jersey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Cawthon is due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for a first appearance on March 3rd.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

St. Peters man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man from St. Peters was killed in a crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Helfrich died after his 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 hit a guardrail on the side of Highway F at Defiance Road just before 4:45 p.m. Helfrich was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy