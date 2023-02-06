ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 12

Mona Este
3d ago

Folks Mexicans are reliant on the Catholic Church for help and guidance. They are conditioned for centuries of hard struggles to do so even with the Church's greed and deception.I agree with those pushing for the ordinance, but it is unfair to a large segment of our population.

Reply
2
Nonya
3d ago

So now she will lose the Catholic vote. Who hasn’t she alienated

Reply
7
D
4d ago

so in other words the church is crying about the people that support them unionizing, bc then the church that already doesn't pay taxes might have to be nice to the people that help them, organized religion is nothing but a joke and business.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race

Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús ​“Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidates face off in FOX 32 Forum

CHICAGO - The nine candidates running for mayor squared off Thursday night in a forum hosted by FOX 32 Chicago and The Lincoln Forum. Below is a live blog that was posted as the forum was happening. Mobile users click HERE. The candidates are: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Jesus "Chuy"...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked

CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?

Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County school to pilot AP African American studies course

CHICAGO - The College Board's revised AP African American studies course is expanding its pilot program. Oak Park and River Forest High School will adopt the curriculum for the next academic year. The curriculum has been at the forefront of controversy after Florida's governor blocked it in his state. Earlier...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy