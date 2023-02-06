Read full article on original website
Mona Este
3d ago
Folks Mexicans are reliant on the Catholic Church for help and guidance. They are conditioned for centuries of hard struggles to do so even with the Church's greed and deception.I agree with those pushing for the ordinance, but it is unfair to a large segment of our population.
Reply
2
Nonya
3d ago
So now she will lose the Catholic vote. Who hasn’t she alienated
Reply
7
D
4d ago
so in other words the church is crying about the people that support them unionizing, bc then the church that already doesn't pay taxes might have to be nice to the people that help them, organized religion is nothing but a joke and business.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Immigrants to be given job opportunities at 35 U.S. technology companiesUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Related
Political Fund Created by Lightfoot’s Allies Used Cash from City Contractors to Attack Johnson
A political action committee created by close allies of Mayor Lori Lightfoot to boost her bid for reelection — fueled with cash from firms doing business with the city of Chicago — entered the political fray on Tuesday with an advertisement attacking Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson. The...
Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence
There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs. candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in the southwest suburban as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race
Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son
Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates face off in FOX 32 Forum
CHICAGO - The nine candidates running for mayor squared off Thursday night in a forum hosted by FOX 32 Chicago and The Lincoln Forum. Below is a live blog that was posted as the forum was happening. Mobile users click HERE. The candidates are: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Jesus "Chuy"...
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates blast Lightfoot's public safety record
Chicago Ald. Sophia King and other challengers to Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted her record on public safety Wednesday at a forum sponsored by the Sun-Times and public radio.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois preservation groups fight over fate of Will County Courthouse
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Some call it a landmark while others say it is an eyesore. The fate of the former Will County Courthouse has been the center of many debates. It might be the world's ugliest courthouse, but those trying to save it say that's not the point. The...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
fox32chicago.com
Volunteers pitch in to keep Chicago's Love Fridges fully stocked
CHICAGO - As thousands of Illinois families are facing hunger, a group of volunteers are pitching in to keep Chicago's Love Fridge fully stocked. The Love Fridge is a community refrigerator, that is available 24-7 to anyone in need of food. The concept was founded on the belief that being...
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?
Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County school to pilot AP African American studies course
CHICAGO - The College Board's revised AP African American studies course is expanding its pilot program. Oak Park and River Forest High School will adopt the curriculum for the next academic year. The curriculum has been at the forefront of controversy after Florida's governor blocked it in his state. Earlier...
Cook County State's Attorneys office receives complaints about Window Depot USA of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bankruptcy notices started showing up in the mail for customers who say they were duped out of thousands of dollars by a Chicago area home repair company.In a new bankruptcy filing, Window Depot of Chicago claims they owe more than $1 million. While that could shield the company from paying back the money, they are not protected from potential criminal charges.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down exclusively Thursday with the investigators who could bring justice. We have been investigating Window Depot USA of Chicago them for weeks – with reports of multiple people who say they were scammed...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
Evanston restaurant owners push back at proposed workplace ordinance
A city council committee in Evanston got an earful from restaurant owners regarding a proposal co-sponsored by the mayor that would impose new work rules on businesses.
Comments / 12