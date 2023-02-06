Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Handguns in Search Warrant of Binghamton Residence
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit with the help of Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. seize handguns in a search warrant at a Binghamton residence. The task force notes on February 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. As a result officers recovered:. •One loaded 9mm...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested by Sheriff After Harassing 14 Year Old Via Social Media
A harassment complaint was given to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month on February 2nd, of a juvenile victim receiving harassing messages from an adult male via social media. Through the investigation conducted by officer’s they were able to determine that 31 year old Jesse Anderson-Woodman of...
Schenectady man pleads guilty to fatal Route 7 crash
A 63-year-old man plead guilty to causing a crash that killed a Schenectady woman.
MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police
Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested
CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill man charged with drug possession
CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
U.S. Marshals track down Hudson man wanted for rape
The Hudson man who was accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 in May 2019 has been tracked down and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Moreau traffic stop ends in multiple drug arrests
A traffic stop in Moreau resulted in two drug arrests for a Scotia man and a Greenfield woman. Ricky Rickson, 52, and Alexandria Lorman, 25, both face charges.
State Police looking for missing Broome County woman
New York State Police are currently looking for a missing person out of Nineveh, New York.
Gloversville men facing multiple charges after shooting incident, standoff
The New York State Police have arrested two Gloversville men after a shots fired incident and brief standoff in the city late Sunday night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
Utica Police Renew Calls for Info on 2020 Homicide Case That’s Gone Cold
Utica Police are renewing calls for information in a 2020 murder investigation that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man. There is also a reward being offered in the case in hopes that someone with information will come forward. Molik Liggins, of Utica, suffered several gunshot wounds on the night...
Endwell man who fled his trial is sentenced
Today in Broome County Court, an Endwell man was sentenced to 8 years in state prison after he was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Obstructing Governmental Justice, and Resisting Arrest.
WKTV
1 of 2 brothers accused in an Oneonta murder has pleaded guilty
Terry DeCutler pleaded guilty to murder and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. 1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty. One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various crimes in the county. According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile is charged with Sexual Misconduct after an investigation in the Town of Stamford. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida County inmate charged after incident
TOWN OF ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility is facing several charges after he assaulted an corrections officer. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, corrections officers entered the cell of Inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison to escort him to the medical unit. When they entered the cell Cruz-Raison attacked the officers and was able to grab the Taser of one of the officer’s holster and he pointed it at the officers.
wxhc.com
Groton Woman Busted For Felony, Misdemeanor Counts of Criminal Possession
Cortland County Sheriff’s officers recently conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Fairview Drive in the Town of Cortlandville for a traffic violation. The driver, 52-year old Jennifer Phillips of Groton, was found to have a warrant out for her arrest. Additionally, Phillips was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm as well as a controlled substance.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
Comments / 0