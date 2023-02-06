ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Handguns in Search Warrant of Binghamton Residence

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit with the help of Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. seize handguns in a search warrant at a Binghamton residence. The task force notes on February 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. As a result officers recovered:. •One loaded 9mm...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Lite 98.7

MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police

Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
ONEIDA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested

CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill man charged with drug possession

CATSKILL – A 59-year-old Catskill man has been arrested by Village of Catskill Police on felony and mischief charges of drug possession including with intent to sell. On February 7 following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 27 Bushnell Avenue in the village and seized crack cocaine, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, a scale for narcotics and over $4,000 in cash.
CATSKILL, NY
WKTV

1 of 2 brothers accused in an Oneonta murder has pleaded guilty

Terry DeCutler pleaded guilty to murder and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. 1 of 2 brothers charged in fatal Oneonta stabbing pleads guilty. One of two brothers accused of stabbing a man to death in Oneonta last year pleaded guilty in Otsego County Court on Monday.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various crimes in the county. According to the sheriff's office, a juvenile is charged with Sexual Misconduct after an investigation in the Town of Stamford. The investigation revealed the victim had been involved in sexual activity while under the age of consent.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida County inmate charged after incident

TOWN OF ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility is facing several charges after he assaulted an corrections officer. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, corrections officers entered the cell of Inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison to escort him to the medical unit. When they entered the cell Cruz-Raison attacked the officers and was able to grab the Taser of one of the officer’s holster and he pointed it at the officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Groton Woman Busted For Felony, Misdemeanor Counts of Criminal Possession

Cortland County Sheriff’s officers recently conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Fairview Drive in the Town of Cortlandville for a traffic violation. The driver, 52-year old Jennifer Phillips of Groton, was found to have a warrant out for her arrest. Additionally, Phillips was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm as well as a controlled substance.
GROTON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY

