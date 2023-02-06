TOWN OF ORISKANY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility is facing several charges after he assaulted an corrections officer. According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, corrections officers entered the cell of Inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison to escort him to the medical unit. When they entered the cell Cruz-Raison attacked the officers and was able to grab the Taser of one of the officer’s holster and he pointed it at the officers.

