westbendnews.net
Hicksville Team Competes @ MAC Gym Tournament
Hicksville 4th Grade Girls were victorious against Crestview in the championship game at the recent basketball tournament at the MAC gym in Antwerp. The Lady Aces went undefeated in regular season and tournament play.
Lima Senior surges to victory
Once Lima Senior got the lead – and that was early in the game – it never gave it back in a 66-51 boys basketball win over Trotwood-Madison on Tuesday night at Senior High. Je’Kel Cotton scored 16 points and Jagger Hutchins had 12 points to lead the...
themirrornewspaper.com
Four Generals Sign To Play At The Next Level
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Four Anthony Wayne High School student-athletes signed letters of intent to play their sports at the next level last week. England Allen, Kiana Harsh, Hannah Rizzo and Samantha Spencer were joined by family and friends during the February 1 signing event. •. Allen...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Recognizes Alumni And Hall Of Fame Athletes And Coaches
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School recognized alumni and former staff members for their contributions to the school on Saturday, January 21. The Distinguished Alumnus Award presentations were held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame and Athletic Hall of Excellence and Contribution induction ceremony during “A Night of Stars,” with 13 Maumee graduates recognized.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta senior signs letter of intent to secure a career at Mercy Health-St. Rita's
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career. Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.
westbendnews.net
Happenings at Antwerp Manor
Welcome to Antwerp Manor Assisted Living. We are located at 204 Archer Dr. and currently welcoming new residents. We have had a fun start to 2023. The podiatrist arrived so we are now ready for sandal weather! The audiologist visited so our hearing aids are top notch! We enjoyed our favorite fresh and yummy doughnuts from Meeks Pastry Shop in Defiance so now our pants do not fit! We even enjoyed the snow we received since all we had to do was watch others shovel and plow!
westbendnews.net
PCAF Donation to Holly Beach Splash Pad
The Paulding County Area Foundation generously donated $5000 to the Holly Beach Splash Pad Project. This helps us get one step closer to our goal and bring the Holly Beach Splash Pad to life.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Gregory Reynolds and Mari Andrews, both of Lima; Nhu Tran of Adrian, Michigan, and Chia Tsai of Lima; Sarah Bales and Shauna Firstenberger, both of Lima; William Bernier and Ivy Young, both of Lima; Robert Hough and Diana Henderson, both of Lima; Larry Fett and Shirley Drew, both of Lima; Robert Smith and Debbie Gilbert, both of Lima; Kenneth Barnett and Sara Fish, both of Lima; Devyn McVicker and Danielle Carmack, both of Delphos; and Logan Jones and Jordan Williams, both of Lima.
Highway Patrol arrests suspects after chase from Findlay to Bowling Green
LIMA — A Toledo man and six other individuals are in custody after fleeing the Ohio State Highway Patrol and crashing a stolen car on the Bluelick Road ramp in Lima. Marvin Burwell, 20, was stopped in Bowling Green for a traffic violation with six passengers in the car. According to the Findlay Post, Burwell was the driver in the early Tuesday morning pursuit, but officers don’t yet know if anyone else who was in the car in Bowling Green was involved.
Times-Bulletin
Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms
VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
180th Fighter Wing will take to the night skies over Ohio
SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct nighttime training flights from Tuesday, February 7th through Thursday, February 9th, subject to weather conditions. Local residents in the area may observe or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing, along with...
I-475 NB north of US-24 reopens after crash Friday afternoon
MAUMEE, Ohio — Update: The crash has been cleared and I-475 northbound lanes have reopened. One lane of traffic has reopened on I-475 northbound just north of US-24 interchange after a crash Friday afternoon stalled traffic around 2:30 p.m. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Health Department Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation
WCHD GRANT … The Williams County Health Department received a $650 Founders Grant from the Bryan Area Foundation for their Grief Recovery Method Program. These monies will be used to purchase books for program participants to help them deal with the pain of emotional loss in any relationship. Certified Grief Recovery Specialists lead individuals or groups through a seven to eight-week action-based program or children through a four-week loss course with educational presentations. The grant will help keep the program free for all those in need and provide a support system outside a therapist’s office. Pictured left to right presenting the grant are Cliff Oberlin, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member; Brittany Spotts, Certified Grief Recovery Specialist/Williams County Health Department; and Larry Harsila, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee member.
19-year-old deceased, two others injured in Blissfield Twp. crash Monday afternoon
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has identified a 19-year-old killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. Two others were injured in the crash. According to a report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Carrol Road in Blissfield Township at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Monday. Sheriff deputies determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Berry Road.
WANE-TV
Over 15 lbs. of pot and edibles found during Steuben County traffic stop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana man returning from Michigan faces multiple charges after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and cannabis gummies following a traffic stop Tuesday in Steuben County. The stop took place just before 3 p.m. according to Indiana State Police when a trooper...
Residents: What’s next for Memorial Hall?
ALLEN COUNTY — Residents throughout the city of Lima wonder what will happen with Memorial Hall. The building remains standing after being built more than 100 years ago. In recent meetings, Allen County commissioners received inquiries about the future of Memorial Hall. Commissioner Cory Noonan weighed in on the facility.
