Massachusetts State

Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing

By Seth Jacobson
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business.

"With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​"

A call requesting comment from Loyal Companion's Newton location was referred to corporate, as store employees were instructed not to comment on the matter.

According to a statement from the company, "Independent Pet Partners (parent company of Loyal Companion) and U.S. subsidiaries have voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. IPP intends to use these proceedings to facilitate an orderly restructuring of all of its Chuck & Don’s, Loyal Companion, Kriser’s and Natural Pawz store locations and operations."

Besides Newton, Loyal Companion's Massachusetts locations include Acton, Bedford, Beverly, Boston (two), Cambridge, Canton, Concord, Dedham, Littleton, Medway, Shrewsbury, Stoneham, Stow, Sudbury, Wayland and Wellesley. It also has eight locations in Maine and two in New Hampshire.

There are 14 locations in Maryland and 10 in Virginia as well that are closing.

IPP is based in Minnesota. Chuck & Don's is a Minnesota-based chain, while Kriser's is based in Illinois.

"We will close all stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, and going forward, will operate under our Chuck & Don’s and Kriser’s banners," the company stated in the press release. "We are confident we can use the Chapter 11 process to emerge as a stronger, more focused business, and better able to serve our customers.

"For those stores that are closing, and for markets we will no longer serve, we will do everything possible to try to find buyers for these locations so our pet parents can continue to be served. Closing stores will start inventory liquidation as early as Feb. 3 continuing into late February."

IPP also said it has filed "customary motions" with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking authorization to support its operations during the restructuring process, including authority to continue payment of employee wages and certain other relief customary in these circumstances.

The company has also sought authorization from the court to continue honoring customer gift cards and loyalty member reward vouchers at store locations through Feb. 28.

