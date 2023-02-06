ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Girardi, Estranged Husband of RHOBH Star Erika Girardi, Indicted on Fraud Charges

Tom Girardi was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court on Wednesday Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, was indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing from the victims' families of a 2018 plane crash. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tom, 83, is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court by a federal grand jury in Chicago. David R. Lira — who worked with...
Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
[WATCH] Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Loses Battle For Alimony

Following the fight of her life last year, former daytime talk show legend Wendy Williams was sued by her ex-husband Kevin Hunter who wanted more of his ex-wife’s money. Hunter filed a lawsuit demanding Wendy continue paying alimony despite her being unemployed and not in 100% control of her hard earned funds.
Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Almost $40K Per Month In Divorce Settlement

Babyface has reached a divorce settlement with his now-ex-wife Nicole Pantenburg – and he’ll be shelling out nearly $40,000 a month. According to a report from Radar Online on Wednesday (February 1), the legendary singer and his ex came to an amicable agreement and arrived at a $37,000 monthly figure. It comes nearly two years after their divorce in the summer of 2021.
Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Murder mansion’ where notorious mobster Bugsy was assassinated goes up for sale at $17m

The infamous Beverly Hills mansion where mobster Bugsy Siegel was assassinated is now on the market for $17m. Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was a gangster, bootlegger, hitman and driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip. The charismatic mobster, portrayed by Warren Beatty in the 1991 Oscar-winning movie Bugsy, was one of the first front-page celebrity gangsters. He was assassinated aged 41 in 1947 by a sniper, who shot him with an M1 Carbine through the window of his mistress’s swanky Beverly Hills pad. The murder was never solved, but the “murder mansion,” a stunning Spanish Colonial-style property, is...
Judge Rules Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Doesn’t Owe Back Support To Ex-Wife After She Publicly Accused Him Of Owing $1.2 Million

Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell scored a huge victory in court as part of his battle with his ex-wife — with a judge ordering he does not owe any back support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held in Kel and his ex Tyisha’s bitter divorce. The two were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure. For years, Tyisha has accused Kel of owing over a million in back support. She has publicly attacked him and portrayed him a deadbeat dad. At one...
Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing

Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison ‘May Be’ His ‘Future’ Before Reporting to Serve Sentence, Addresses Health Before Julie Chrisley Was Sent to Medical Center

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley admitted they weren't worried about their future before reporting to prison to start serving out their individual sentences. "I think that that's why I'm in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination," Todd, 53, explained during a prerecorded episode of "Chrisley Confessions" […]
