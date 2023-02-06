Read full article on original website
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
A federal grand jury in Chicago has indicted the lawyer husband of embattled “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne for allegedly stealing more than $3 million in legal settlement money from family members of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims. Thomas Girardi, 83, is charged with...
Lawyer behind Erin Brockovich case charged with pocketing $18 million from clients, embezzling at least $3 million from Indonesia plane crash victims
Tom Girardi's law firm was charged with pocketing $3 million from victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia to pay his legal firm's bills.
TODAY.com
Grand jury indicts ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ husband and prominent attorney, accused of stealing from clients
A pair of federal grand juries indicted a prominent Southern California attorney and accused him of stealing millions of dollars from scores of sympathetic victims, court documents revealed Wednesday. Thomas Girardi, 83, who is married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Erika Jayne, 51, was hit with a...
Tom Girardi, Estranged Husband of RHOBH Star Erika Girardi, Indicted on Fraud Charges
Tom Girardi was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court on Wednesday Tom Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi, was indicted on fraud charges for allegedly stealing from the victims' families of a 2018 plane crash. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tom, 83, is charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court by a federal grand jury in Chicago. David R. Lira — who worked with...
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Josh Flagg’s Shady Response to Mauricio’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Know He Had a Show’
Josh Flagg from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' got a little shady when asked about Mauricio Umansky's show 'Buying Beverly Hills.'
Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Harry Hamlin has entered the chat! I don’t think it was a surprise to viewers when Lisa Rinna announced her firing exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, after surviving so much controversy on the show, I think we just gave up on the idea. But the housewives tides started to turn at the end […] The post Harry Hamlin Reportedly Spills The Real Reason Wife Lisa Rinna Left Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Loses Battle For Alimony
Following the fight of her life last year, former daytime talk show legend Wendy Williams was sued by her ex-husband Kevin Hunter who wanted more of his ex-wife’s money. Hunter filed a lawsuit demanding Wendy continue paying alimony despite her being unemployed and not in 100% control of her hard earned funds.
HipHopDX.com
Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Almost $40K Per Month In Divorce Settlement
Babyface has reached a divorce settlement with his now-ex-wife Nicole Pantenburg – and he’ll be shelling out nearly $40,000 a month. According to a report from Radar Online on Wednesday (February 1), the legendary singer and his ex came to an amicable agreement and arrived at a $37,000 monthly figure. It comes nearly two years after their divorce in the summer of 2021.
Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kanye West's ex-lawyers finally found him after months of trying to tell him they quit
Ye's lawyers at Greenberg Traurig quit after his antisemitic tirades in October, but a judge made them tell him personally before they could withdraw.
‘Murder mansion’ where notorious mobster Bugsy was assassinated goes up for sale at $17m
The infamous Beverly Hills mansion where mobster Bugsy Siegel was assassinated is now on the market for $17m. Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was a gangster, bootlegger, hitman and driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip. The charismatic mobster, portrayed by Warren Beatty in the 1991 Oscar-winning movie Bugsy, was one of the first front-page celebrity gangsters. He was assassinated aged 41 in 1947 by a sniper, who shot him with an M1 Carbine through the window of his mistress’s swanky Beverly Hills pad. The murder was never solved, but the “murder mansion,” a stunning Spanish Colonial-style property, is...
Judge Rules Ex-Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Doesn’t Owe Back Support To Ex-Wife After She Publicly Accused Him Of Owing $1.2 Million
Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell scored a huge victory in court as part of his battle with his ex-wife — with a judge ordering he does not owe any back support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held in Kel and his ex Tyisha’s bitter divorce. The two were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure. For years, Tyisha has accused Kel of owing over a million in back support. She has publicly attacked him and portrayed him a deadbeat dad. At one...
Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing
Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
Disbarred L.A. attorney charged with stealing client funds
Tom Girardi, co-founder of the defunct Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese, was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from several of his legal clients, federal prosecutors announced today.
Tom Girardi appears in L.A. federal court on embezzlement charges
Disgraced former attorney Tom Girardi, co-founder of the defunct Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese, had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of embezzling more than $15 million from several of his legal clients.
Todd Chrisley Admits Prison ‘May Be’ His ‘Future’ Before Reporting to Serve Sentence, Addresses Health Before Julie Chrisley Was Sent to Medical Center
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley admitted they weren't worried about their future before reporting to prison to start serving out their individual sentences. "I think that that's why I'm in a better place with it, because I know that this is not my final destination," Todd, 53, explained during a prerecorded episode of "Chrisley Confessions" […]
