Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Eufaula man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree),...
A building contractor donates money to Enterprise first responders
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A retired Army Officer who was also a former teacher in the wiregrass gave back to those sworn to help others. Lt. Col. (Ret.) Sam Scruggs’ mission is to recognize first responders, whose life-saving work is often overshadowed in the national media when something bad happens.
Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and will receive credit for time served.
UPDATE: Second suspect in the Miles Lane murder arrested
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The second suspect in the November murder of a Dothan man has been arrested. According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, February 9, Dothan Police, with the help of the Headland Police Department, arrested Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, in connection with the murder of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35.
Request to live stream Hartford City Council meetings
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Recently, the Hartford City Council fielded several citizen complaints that their regular and special meetings are not live-streamed. The request delves into making local government more transparent. WDHN found that city officials would like to meet the request, but costs’ must be taken into account.
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Out of the hospital with a bullet hole through her right calf, Lillian veterinarian Dr. Susan Wells is still trying to make sense of it all. “He was shooting at us, absolutely shooting at us.”. Saturday investigators say Ernest Jett pulled a mini-Draco automatic...
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience.
Beloved community program holds ceremony to usher in new facility
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Wiregrass 2-1-1 held a ribbon cutting for their brand-new facility. The ceremony for the new facility, located in front of the Houston County Road and Bridge Complex at 2358 Columbia Highway, was attended by community members and business owners who have supported 2-1-1. David Duke, director...
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
UPDATE: Missing Dothan teen found
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing Dothan teen has been found safe, according to Dothan Police. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood...
Repairs are being made to Jack Post Office in Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On the afternoon of January 12, straight-line winds estimated between 80-to-90 miles per hour carved a path of damage in rural, Northern Coffee County. The storm caused severe damage to the roof of the Jack Post Office and destroyed its interior ceiling. Crews continue to do...
Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Geneva Co. now listed on Alabama’s historical places
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wesley Chapel Cemetery is located behind Wesley Chapel Methodist church off Geneva County Road 41 outside of Bellwood has now been added to a list of Alabama historic places. The church continues as an active house of worship. Graves in the cemetery date...
Troy University Police arrest vehicle break-in suspects
TROY, Ala (WDHN) —Three Troy residents were arrested after Troy University and City Police say they broke into multiple vehicles over a two-day span. According to Troy University Police Department Chief George Beaudry, around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to Fraternity Row regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized.
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
Enterprise and Dothan to meet in 7A Area 3 boys basketball championship game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan High School hosted the semifinals of the 7A Area 3 boys basketball tournament on Thursday night. In the first semifinal Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 67-52. In the second game of the night Dothan took down Lee 68-52. The Wiregrass victories set up a rivalry...
Storms roll in tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but showers and storms roll in around noon. We’ll have off and on rain through the evening and overnight hours. A couple of these storms could be strong, but confidence is low. At this point, we won’t rule out a damaging wind gust or even a brief, weak spin-up. Highs will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in.
