A Christian County woman was arrested on several outstanding warrants and charged with attempting to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to jail officials, 21-year-old Jalayshia Bussell was arrested on warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court, and second-degree escape. When she arrived at the jail, she was searched and reportedly found to have a small bag of crystal meth in her wallet and a red straw containing suspected meth residue.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO