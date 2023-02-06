Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Rain and Possible Snow This Weekend
Our next system arrives this weekend bringing some rainfall and the potential for some snow to mix in. It will start off with a cool rain Saturday afternoon, which will linger into the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday night. Snow may start...
WHNT-TV
Wake Low Causes Gusty Winds, Damage Thursday Morning
A wake low moved through behind showers this morning in the Tennessee Valley causing gusty winds. These winds knocked down some trees and even some powerlines across the area. There were several reports of gusty winds across our area this morning. The highest report was from Decatur with a wind gust of 59 mph!
Mysuncoast.com
Noticeable changes will occur in our weather today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A somewhat complex weather pattern exists today with fronts moving southeast, stalling, moisture returning, second impulses nudging stalled fronts, and cold air pouring south. The long and short of it is that the front that moved into the Panhandle yesterday will linger over North Florida for...
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Watching potential for a high impact winter storm this weekend
Winds will remain gusty throughout the day especially along the foothills of East TN where a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect from Greene County south into the SMOKY Mountains. A line of showers will be approaching the area this afternoon, so expect a slight chance for scattered showers mid...
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow
(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged. On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Look: Bear rescued from deep snow in Minnesota ditch
Wildlife officials in Minnesota came to the rescue of a bear that was hibernating in a ditch and became stuck in the deep snow.
Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain
A Maui-based firefighter died on Saturday, a little over a week after he was swept into a storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to heavy floods on the Hawaiian island. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, had been injured during the storms on Jan. 27 and died after a "roller coaster" stay at the hospital, his family and the county said. The incident happened just over a week ago as Maui was placed under a flash flood warning. County officials said on Jan. 30 that Evans-Dumaran had been responding to storm conditions in Kihei, an area along Maalaea Bay on the...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
WHNT-TV
Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has Lost Loved Ones to Drug Overdose | Feb.9, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group they formed called OD Hope. It's a space for parents who've lost their children in the same manner that they lost theirs. Two Tennessee Moms Work to Help Families that Has …. Tennessee moms are raising awareness through a support group...
Warning to pet owners: Coyote sightings increasing across the region, police say
News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Brett Beatty, Wildlife Management Supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, about the cause of the increased number of coyote spotting.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
