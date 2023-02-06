ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fans Vote Aidan Hutchinson Rookie of the Year

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was voted as the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick topped cornerback Sauce Gardner, wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Tariq Woolen in fan voting. “There were so many talented players...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Next-Team Odds for Rodgers Continue to Tighten

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Another day, another shift in the next-team odds for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. DraftKings Sportsbook made one adjustment overnight, with the Packers’ odds shortening considerably from +600 on Tuesday to +250 on Thursday to +175 on Friday morning. The Raiders remain the...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jimmy Johnson Knows Sean Payton’s Plan to Relaunch Russell Wilson

Pushing the envelope and creating history in professional sports can be fraught with danger, and the Denver Broncos are ready — just ask former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson. After winning back-to-back championships with the Dallas Cowboys during their sustained period of dominance in the '90s, Johnson never tasted Lombardi glory again.
FLORIDA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Denies Report of Punching Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is putting the claim to bed that he "punched" quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the face during a halftime argument in Week 4 against the New York Jets, leading to Trubisky's benching. CBS Sports analyst Greg Gionnoti reported that Johnson punched Trubisky at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jerry Jacobs Wants Lions to Draft Defense in First Round

The Detroit Lions are likely going to emphasize the defensive side of the football in the 2023 NFL Draft. One member of the roster is certainly hoping reinforcements are coming to aid a unit that still ended up ranking in the lower third of the National Football League in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mike McDaniel Turns to Familiar Face for New Miami Dolphins O-line Coach

The Miami Dolphins' search for a new offensive line coach has ended with head coach Mike McDaniel turning to a former colleague. Butch Barry, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff with McDaniel in 2021, was pegged to replace Matt Applebaum as offensive line coach one week after Applebaum was fired.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts 2023 Draft Interviews: Dee Winters, LB, TCU

Dee Winters is a former three star recruit that chose to attend TCU over Arizona State and Arkansas. He had an interesting path to playing time at TCU, as he was mostly known for being a high-level wide receiver recruit in high school. Upon enrolling at TCU, the coaching staff...
FORT WORTH, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Close Gap in Latest Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders remain a heavy favorite to be Aaron Rodgers’ team for the 2023 NFL season but the Green Bay Packers have closed the gap and the New York Jets remain on the fringe. In new odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Eric Bieniemy ‘Remains a Viable Candidate’ for Colts HC Job

For multiple years in a row, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been subject to mass speculation surrounding his future as a coach in the NFL. The 53-year-old has interviewed with several organizations throughout the league for their open head coaching vacancies, but he has yet to land one of those jobs. As the Chiefs prepare for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bieniemy's name is still a popular one.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 3 Defensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023

NASHVILLE — It's going to be interesting to see the approach that new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel take in addressing the Titans' defensive needs in 2023. There may be room for improvement in several areas, but the focus could be on the Titans' top three needs on the defensive side of the ball, at inside linebacker, cornerback and with the need for an edge rusher.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham

With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
DETROIT, MI

