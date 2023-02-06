NASHVILLE — It's going to be interesting to see the approach that new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel take in addressing the Titans' defensive needs in 2023. There may be room for improvement in several areas, but the focus could be on the Titans' top three needs on the defensive side of the ball, at inside linebacker, cornerback and with the need for an edge rusher.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO