San Luis Obispo Tribune
Plassmeyer Could Provide Relief Out Of Phillies Bullpen
It was a small sample size, but Michael Plassmeyer showed his ability to produce at the Major League level. Plassmeyer had a 3.68 ERA in two games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He gave up nine hits and three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings. More than statistics, Plassmeyer...
Rangers Spring Training Roster
The Texas Rangers released their full roster for Major League Spring Training on Friday, as 70 players will head to Surprise, Ariz., next week. Pitchers and catchers report and have their first workouts on Feb. 15, though players on World Baseball Classic rosters can report a few days early. That includes pitchers Martín Pérez (Venezuela), José Leclerc (Dominican Republic) and Mitch Bratt (Canada). The rest of the roster will report and begin practice on Feb. 20.
Which Guardians Will Compete In The World Baseball Classic?
Fans won't have to wait long to watch some intense and meaningful baseball. Even though MLB's Opening Day won't be for another couple of months, the World Baseball Classic is right around the corner. The Cleveland Guardians will have a handful of players from all across the organization representing their...
Lakers News: Ex-LA Guard Patrick Beverley Negotiating Buyout With Magic
6'1" ex-Los Angeles Lakers "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, after being flipped yesterday to the Orlando Magic, is apparently on the move yet again. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Pat Bev is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of his expiring $13 million contract this season, which will allow him to sign with a new club once he clears waivers.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
