25 Las Vegas Cocktails: Fun Places to Drink Off the Strip

At long last, Dry January is over. If you’ve missed the satisfaction of kicking back with a well-made cocktail, look no further than this list of 25 cocktails to try around Las Vegas.

Cocktail of the Month at Golden Tiki

For a beverage in constant rotation, this throwback is made with two kinds of rum, spices and of course, pineapple juice.

Each month, Chinatown’s signature tiki spot partners with a local charity to create a craft cocktail. As an example, January 2023 features the L’Carpetron Swizzle—a zesty drink full of Zaya rum, poppy seed amaro, Dress the Drink Velvet Falernum, lime, red grapefruit, cinnamon and absinthe—which partnered with the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) to donate most of the proceeds to charity. As an added bonus, donors get to keep the bespoke souvenir glass with an extra donation.

Criss-Cross Banana Sauce at Downtown Cocktail Room

Home to one of the best happy hours in the city, the Downtown Cocktail Room keeps a collection of colorful cocktails on hand at all times. Banana liqueur, vanilla cinnamon simple syrup, and wafer garnishes make this the love child of a daiquiri and a banana split.

Chocolate Strawberry Martini at The Martini

There’s no mystery to the signature cocktails here. The Chocolate Strawberry is one of many martini choices, with appletinis, mint martinis and even an Irish espresso martini on deck for serving.

We’ve Got The Beets at the Sand Dollar on Spring Mountain

There are two Sand Dollar locations in Las Vegas, and they each have their own bespoke cocktails. Enjoy the sweet and sour sensations of We’ve Got The Beets, a beverage memorialized in time.

We’ve Got The Beets cocktail / Courtesy of Sand Dollar Lounge

Clover Club at The Cleaver

Another drinks menu broken down by era. The Clover Club is like a sour without the sour: a refreshing blend of gin, lavender, lemon and egg white.

Corpse Reviver No. 2 at Herbs and Rye

Every era of craft cocktails is represented at Herbs and Rye, and all of them are crafted with mastery—especially the absinthe drinks. Gin, lillet blanc, triple sec and lemon make a twinge blend.

Bathtub Fizz at the Mob Museum

Authentic sloe gin is backed by Prohibition history for the ultimate drinking experience. The best part of this drink? You can get a bathtub in the gift shop as a souvenir or at the table with your sweet, frothy beverage.

Bathtub Fizz drink served at the Mob Museum / Courtesy of Vox Agency

Make-Your-Own at The Laundry Room

The best drink at The Laundry Room, Commonwealth’s resident speakeasy, is the one you craft yourself. Try one of the flavors on the menu’s wheel of tastes and entrust in the mixologist’s capable hands for a unique cocktail that’s all your own.

The list of flavors a guest may choose from at Laundry List / Courtesy of Wicked Creative

Mole Hot Cocoa at Velveteen Rabbit

First-time visitors to Velveteen Rabbit should try the staples, including this winter-friendly mix of mole hot cocoa and mezcal, topped with a toasted marshmallow.

Scorpion at Peppermill Restaurant

While it’s no Fat Tuesday, this 64-ounce bucket of fun is made with rum, vodka, and cherry brandy for added color and flavor.

Atomic Mule at Atomic Liquors

Sometimes, a bar will nail the classics alongside the more creative concoctions. An Atomic Mule consists of Absolut Elyx vodka, ginger, tamarind and lime.

Lavender Lush from Horse Trailer Hideout

Germans drink beer in a boot, and the Vegas crowd does craft cocktails in mini-glass footwear. Vodka, lavender syrup and lemon make this a refreshing year-round treat.

Apple Pie Harvest at Oak and Ivy

Never again will Oak and Ivy guests have to worry about food being served with their beverage. Laird’s Apple Brandy is mixed in with apple bitters, brown sugar, Old Forester bourbon and a “deconstructed apple pie slice” for some oomph.

Queen’s Gambit at Gambit

Henderson’s premier cocktail spot has a self-named drink complete with botanical gin, grapefruit vodka and pea flower syrup to complement the other fruit flavors. Don’t forget to sneak into the tequila and mezcal speakeasy for further fun.

Drunken Buddha at JING

A bright, tropical mix of pineapple, triple sec, limoncello, and Ketel One Citron Vodka includes “Buddha Buttons” as a tingling aperitif.

Chimp in Orbit at Starboard Tack

A nod to the traditional Dutch gin, Bols orange curaçao and creme de cacao combine with vermouth and housemade grenadine for a cosmic explosion of flavors.

House-Infused Vodka at Firefly Tapas

While the roster of cocktails at Firefly is worth exploring over multiple trips, the in-house vodka infusions are where this tapas bar shines. Try them in a martini or in shot form.

Writer’s Block at Legacy Club

As part of the “Radiant & Refined” collection, this drink features Empress 1908 gin for a nice botanical punch. Interested in learning to make your own drinks? Legacy Club hosts a cocktail making class on Friday and Saturday nights.

Blinker at Classic Jewel

This downtown spot is packed with old-school charms. Try a Blinker with rye, grapefruit and grenadine to accompany live music performances every Wednesday.

Ex-Pat at Chinglish

A gorgeous bar area distinguishes the drinks here even further. The Ex-Pat blends the maturity of Glenfiddich 14 with the brightness of Benedictine and lemon oil.

The Ninth Island at Frankie’s Tiki Room

Tiki bars are notorious for making strong drinks, and the mixes of rums with pineapple juice make this a desert jewel not to be missed. It’s the ideal name for a drink that also refers to the state with one of the largest Hawaiian populations outside of the state itself.

Passion de Fresa at Mas Por Favor

We love the house margaritas on tap. We also love the Passion de Fresa with Pinot Noir and Aperol—still made with tequila to stay on brand—that befits a splendid taco pairing.

Well Cocktails at Hard Hat Lounge

No cocktail list is complete without a well-loved dive bar to mix up the delicacies. Sixty years in business gives Hard Hat its curb appeal. Along with their hot, heavenly Guerrilla pizzas made fresh every day, Hard Hat Lounge mixes up the classic drinks for patrons of all types.

Guerilla Pizza / Courtesy of Hard Hat Lounge

Yoga Pants at Larrea

If healthy cocktails exist, this one definitely belongs on a food pyramid somewhere. Serrano chiles give zest to celery and lime juice, along with Tito’s for a favorite spirit.

One Lucky S.O.B at MINT Tavern

MINT Tavern is a Las Vegas staple already, and their license to trick out a cocktail with a century-old history is well deserved. Their Cuba Libre spin is crafted with rum, cola, bitters and heering, a cherry liqueur that has been around for over 200 years.