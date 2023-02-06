ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon’s cannabis industry at its weakest since 2016: OLCC report

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5BSH_0keWcv5I00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shared its 2023 Recreational Marijuana Supply and Demand Legislative Report , which indicates that the state’s cannabis supply is surpassing the demand for yet another year.

OLCC releases this report to the Oregon legislature every other year to show the state of the recreational marijuana market, a market that the commission said “is in arguably the weakest economic position it has been in since the inception of the program in 2016.”

Check your ticket! $1M Powerball ticket sold in Beaverton, Oregon Lottery announces

According to OLCC, market demand was 63% of supply in 2022, compared to 52% of supply in 2021. This improvement in supply-demand equilibrium happened not because of a growth in consumer interest, but due to OLCC producers’ self-correcting the number of crops planted last year.

The agency reported that even with local producers slowing cultivation so that Oregon’s cannabis industry doesn’t continue to see a decline in prices, the abundance of usable marijuana inventory from prior years could signal a persisting problem.

In November 2022, OLCC’s Mark Pettinger told KOIN 6 that cannabis sales saw a spike during the height of the pandemic when consumers had fewer options on how to spend their discretionary income. Now, some of those same consumers could be looking for ways to save their money with a higher cost of living.

Pettinger added that the cannabis production cycle struggles to keep up with market signals, making it that much harder for Oregon’s marijuana industry to recover.

Order up! Washougal students learn career skills while creating operational food cart

“It’s because about 85% of the crop is grown outdoors, comes down in October during harvest time, but planting planning is made the following April — which there really hasn’t been enough time to really gauge how the harvest from the previous fall is impacting the market,” Pettinger said.

The market’s challenges have been exacerbated by consumer trends as well. Many cannabis consumers are moving away from smokable marijuana and toward other products like edibles, according to OLCC’s report.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KOIN Morning Digest

Pettinger said that edibles could be the preferred product among some cannabis users because of its more attractive price point. Back in 2017, nonprofit research institute RTI International also reported that edibles were favored by some consumers because of their convenience and because they don’t produce smoke.

Regardless of why consumers are moving away from usable marijuana and how cultivators are responding to these market changes, Oregon legislators may need to make some changes if they want to see the resurgence of the state’s once-booming cannabis market.

Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers

“We will look to the Governor and Legislature during the 2023 legislative session for direction on how to further strengthen our regulated marijuana system by providing stability to the industry, maintaining our obligations to keep our communities and the public safe and secure, and fulfilling our consumer protection responsibility to Oregon’s cannabis users,” former OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks said in a letter to Oregon lawmakers before resigning.

Spokesperson Pettinger said that the federal legal landscape could help Oregon’s cannabis industry by rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule I substance, allowing cannabis business owners to deduct business expenses and offering SAFE banking options.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 16

say it ain't so.....
3d ago

The state should reach out to neighboring states and become their supplier. Then Oregon could replace the timber revenues lost with the spotted owl.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
lebanonlocalnews.com

OLCC submits pot supply-and-demand report

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission on Feb. 1 submitted to the Oregon Legislature the 2023 Marijuana Supply and Demand report reflecting the quantity of cannabis available in Oregon’s legal commercial market. This is the fourth biennial report produced by the OLCC, and it shows a similar pattern as...
kptv.com

Oregon prepares for psilocybin rollout

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians are on the cusp of legal psychedelic experiences. The Oregon Health Authority started taking applications for psilocybin service permits in January, and although it could still be several months before Oregonians have access to psilocybin services, a clearer picture of what that experience will be like is coming together.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law

Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays

SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy