ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiUME_0keWceKB00 Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Holding A Photo Of 21-Year-Old Alex Green

LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week.

According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was surveilling a man they believed was involved in a mass shooting in Lakeland on January 30.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the man, who he identified as Alex Green, 21, eventually jumped into a white Chevrolet Silverado and drove off. That’s when Lakeland Police began to give chase.

In the news: WANTED: Florida Man Who Shot And Killed 57-Year-Old Man, Armed And Dangerous

The pursuit lasted for only 10-15 minutes before Lakeland Police Captain Eric Harper was able to stop the truck on Havendale Blvd.

Judd said at that point, Green got out of the car and ran towards a nearby restaurant.

According to Judd, Green then carjacked a woman’s car and drove toward Captain Eric Harper, who fired six shots at the car.

The Polk County Sheriff said the car continued down the road a bit before crashing into the first floor of a nearby building.

Polk County deputies pulled Green from the car and began life-saving measures on him. Green was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, where he died, Judd said.

In the news: Tampa Man Gets 3-Years After Filing Over 1,000 False Tax Returns, Must Pay Nearly $1.7 Million

“We didn’t choose to shoot him; he chose for us to shoot him, with his conduct,” said Judd.

Judd said Green had multiple warrants out for his arrest before Monday.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said the department feels like Green was involved in the mass shooting last Monday but wasn’t sure of his exact role.

In the news: Vehicle Invo l ved In Lakeland Mass Shooting Located, 11th Victim Identified

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 24

USAWoman
3d ago

Judd has it going ON! This is the same man when he was asked by a reporter why his cops stopped shooting at a suspect…he said they ran out of bullets. TRUE story. Don’t Fk with Polk County!! 😁

Reply
17
Andrew
3d ago

Grady is awesome, too bad over here in Pasco we have junk sheriffs. we want Grady. I bet he'd clean up these homeless people

Reply(1)
4
beagleboy63
4d ago

another victim of his poor life choices

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
truecrimedaily

Fla. man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend days after double murder acquittal

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man they believe is responsible for fatally shooting a 22-year-old pregnant woman as her young son slept in the car. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tampa Police announced they arrested Billy Adams nine days after Alana Sims was found dead with "upper body trauma" on the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in New Tampa. Police said Adams was "known to the victim."
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Osceola County sheriff: Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated what appears to be a murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Thursday, deputies identified the two people, a man and a woman, found dead. Deputies were called to the home by a concerned relative, and right after they arrived, a single...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
154K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy