“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Holding A Photo Of 21-Year-Old Alex Green

LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week.

According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was surveilling a man they believed was involved in a mass shooting in Lakeland on January 30.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the man, who he identified as Alex Green, 21, eventually jumped into a white Chevrolet Silverado and drove off. That’s when Lakeland Police began to give chase.

The pursuit lasted for only 10-15 minutes before Lakeland Police Captain Eric Harper was able to stop the truck on Havendale Blvd.

Judd said at that point, Green got out of the car and ran towards a nearby restaurant.

According to Judd, Green then carjacked a woman’s car and drove toward Captain Eric Harper, who fired six shots at the car.

The Polk County Sheriff said the car continued down the road a bit before crashing into the first floor of a nearby building.

Polk County deputies pulled Green from the car and began life-saving measures on him. Green was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, where he died, Judd said.

“We didn’t choose to shoot him; he chose for us to shoot him, with his conduct,” said Judd.

Judd said Green had multiple warrants out for his arrest before Monday.

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor said the department feels like Green was involved in the mass shooting last Monday but wasn’t sure of his exact role.

