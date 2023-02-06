Read full article on original website
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Family Says Man Killed In Snowy Range Snowmobile Crash Was Fitness Guru Travis Just
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who died Saturday afternoon in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range Mountains near Centennial was influential fitness guru and social media influencer Travis Just of Tampa, Florida, according to his family. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office identifies the...
Encampment school goes into lockout after reports of mountain lion sighting on campus
The Encampment school went into lockout Tuesday afternoon after evidence of a mountain lion was spotted on the west side of the football field. School officials reported on social media that Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel were on site monitoring the situation. For the safety of students and staff, the school remained on lockout for the remainder of the day.
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
Deaths of young Saratoga couple leave more questions than answers
A young Saratoga couple were found dead over the weekend, leaving more questions than answers regarding the circumstances of their death. No details have been made available by local law enforcement, who have yet to issue an official statement on the event. Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris told Bigfoot 99...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
