Montana State

NBCMontana

Homicide, arson arrests made following Fallon fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two individuals after a fire in Fallon during January, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Agents arrested Sterling Brown Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Brown was charged with deliberate homicide for the death of...
FALLON, MT
NBCMontana

Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
NBCMontana

Sugar beet factory closes in eastern Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An eastern Montana sugar beet refinery is shutting down production after nearly a century in business. The Billings Gazette reported the factory in Sidney will close in April due to a drop in sugar beet farming. Rep. Matt Rosendale responded to the recent report and said...
SIDNEY, MT
NBCMontana

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Weekend outlook; snow showers early next week

It's been a beautiful afternoon across much of western Montana! Cloud cover is on the increase, along with a few light showers in the higher terrain of northwest Montana. Marias and Lookout passes could see just a light accumulation of snow at times over the weekend with a few isolated snow showers possible. Highs will top off in the 30s.
MONTANA STATE

