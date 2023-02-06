Read full article on original website
'I Usually Cry': Jordan Turpin Speaks Out 5 Years After Escaping 'House Of Horrors'
Five years have passed since Jordan Turpin made her dangerous escape from being tortured at her parent's infamous House of Horrors, the survivor opened up and revealed what life has been like since she fled for freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jordan, 22, was only 17 years old when she escaped from her family's Perris, California, home on January 14, 2018. She left behind her 12 siblings, all of whom had spent their entire lives imprisoned inside the home's walls and subjected to unthinkable cruelty and abuse by their parents, David and Louise Turpin. The 22-year-old survivor revealed what her life...
POPSUGAR
After My Mom Got Shot, It Took Years For Me to Understand That I Was a Survivor, Too
The sounds of the gunshot, the screams, they never really leave you. They just get quieter. Even as the years pass and you start to heal, you can't truly erase the pain. You can only learn how to move through it. I'm not in that place of hurting anymore, but...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Upworthy
Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Mother drowns on beach holiday swimming with her children as husband goes back to room
A mother drowned while swimming with her daughters off a popular Mexican beach, an inquest heard.Lina Dilipkumar, 38, asked her husband to take their beach bag back up to the hotel room while she swam with her daughters during a family holiday to Il Playa del Carmen, near Cancun. But the mother-of-two, from Wembley, north west London, later drowned.When husband Vishal Maugi turned back from the room he saw crowds gathering around on the beach trying to assist his family who had begun to struggle in the waves.He discovered the people were surrounding his eldest daughter.After realising his wife had...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Woman complains about son's girlfriend visiting while he sleeps after 3rd shift: 'Tell her to sleep at her own house'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who worked the third shift and lived with his parents. While there isn't anything wrong with either of those things, his sleeping schedule caused tension between his mother and me.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors
A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.
After Being the Only Japanese Survivor on the Titanic, Man was Later Ostracized and Shamed for not Dying on the Ship
The sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 was one of the most tragic events in maritime history, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. Among the passengers on that fateful voyage was a Japanese man by the name of Masabumi Hosono.
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Upworthy
Working mom gets drawing of her from 7-year-old son that 'breaks her heart' but also hits close to home for parents
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2021. It has since been updated. When Priya Amin's 7-year-old son handed her a drawing, her first instinct was to respond with a standard reply of "ohh, that’s so cute!" However, when she took a closer look at the sketch, she was left at a loss for words as she realized it was a heartbreaking depiction of their interaction 10 minutes earlier. It showed a parent at work and a child looking on and asking "Mommy are you done?" The mother, seated before a laptop, responds "No," without looking back. "I actually looked at it, and it broke my heart," Amin told Good Morning America. "Well, it sort of warmed and broke my heart at the same time."
