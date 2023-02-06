ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'I Usually Cry': Jordan Turpin Speaks Out 5 Years After Escaping 'House Of Horrors'

Five years have passed since Jordan Turpin made her dangerous escape from being tortured at her parent's infamous House of Horrors, the survivor opened up and revealed what life has been like since she fled for freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jordan, 22, was only 17 years old when she escaped from her family's Perris, California, home on January 14, 2018. She left behind her 12 siblings, all of whom had spent their entire lives imprisoned inside the home's walls and subjected to unthinkable cruelty and abuse by their parents, David and Louise Turpin. The 22-year-old survivor revealed what her life...
PERRIS, CA
Upworthy

Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Mother drowns on beach holiday swimming with her children as husband goes back to room

A mother drowned while swimming with her daughters off a popular Mexican beach, an inquest heard.Lina Dilipkumar, 38, asked her husband to take their beach bag back up to the hotel room while she swam with her daughters during a family holiday to Il Playa del Carmen, near Cancun. But the mother-of-two, from Wembley, north west London, later drowned.When husband Vishal Maugi turned back from the room he saw crowds gathering around on the beach trying to assist his family who had begun to struggle in the waves.He discovered the people were surrounding his eldest daughter.After realising his wife had...
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
People

David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding

The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Upworthy

Working mom gets drawing of her from 7-year-old son that 'breaks her heart' but also hits close to home for parents

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 11, 2021. It has since been updated. When Priya Amin's 7-year-old son handed her a drawing, her first instinct was to respond with a standard reply of "ohh, that’s so cute!" However, when she took a closer look at the sketch, she was left at a loss for words as she realized it was a heartbreaking depiction of their interaction 10 minutes earlier. It showed a parent at work and a child looking on and asking "Mommy are you done?" The mother, seated before a laptop, responds "No," without looking back. "I actually looked at it, and it broke my heart," Amin told Good Morning America. "Well, it sort of warmed and broke my heart at the same time."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

581K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy