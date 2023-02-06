ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Regionally Speaking, February 10, 2023

Black History Month has been recognized nationally since 1977 and we here at Lakeshore Public Radio are committed to sharing the voices and stories of the Black diaspora in the Region. We bring back our conversation with community activist Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of Say Yes To Means, a group dedicated to preserving the honor and legacy of Means Manor a community once dubbed “the showplace of Gary”. But up first Gary native and Hollywood actor Bill Johnson is with us to talk about the upcoming 12th Annual Bill Johnson Film Festival. The festival was founded by Indiana State Representative Vernon Smith as a way to give back to his beloved community. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Portage getting ready for two road projects

The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
PORTAGE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Free fares bring more riders to Gary Public Transportation Corporation

Offering free rides for a day gave the Gary Public Transportation Corporation a big boost in ridership. GPTC offered free fares this past Saturday for National Transit Equity Day, which is observed each February 4, the birthday of Rosa Parks. The bus operator says it saw a 70-percent increase in ridership, compared to previous weekends.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Regionally Speaking: 12th Annual Bill Johnson Black Film Festival

The 12th Annual Bill Johnson Black Film Festival commences Friday, February 17, 2023 with an opening reception beginning at 6:30 pm at The Glen Theatre in Gary. The 12th Annual Bill Johnson Film Festival was founded by Indiana State Senator Vernon Smith and the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. (AAAYC). The weekend festival will feature community events including a masterclass for emerging students. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with the festivals namesake Hollywood actor William L. Johnson a Gary native and a proud Emerson Visual and Performing Arts High School graduate. The annual event was founded by Indiana State Representative Vernon Smith.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

St. John police officer charged in connection with shooting resigns from department

The St. John police officer accused of shooting at an off-duty Hammond police officer has resigned. Officer Philip J. Fabian's resignation was accepted by the St. John Board of Safety Monday. "He found out and was understanding what was going to happen tonight, that we were looking for approval to...

