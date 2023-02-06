Black History Month has been recognized nationally since 1977 and we here at Lakeshore Public Radio are committed to sharing the voices and stories of the Black diaspora in the Region. We bring back our conversation with community activist Yejide Ekunkonye, founder of Say Yes To Means, a group dedicated to preserving the honor and legacy of Means Manor a community once dubbed “the showplace of Gary”. But up first Gary native and Hollywood actor Bill Johnson is with us to talk about the upcoming 12th Annual Bill Johnson Film Festival. The festival was founded by Indiana State Representative Vernon Smith as a way to give back to his beloved community. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

GARY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO