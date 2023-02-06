Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know
As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
3 One Chicago characters we hope to see exit in 2023
One Chicago is known for its wide array of characters. Between its three titles, there are enough fun characters to power a dozen shows. That being said, sometimes the point of a given character is to irk fans and make life harder for the heroes. We understand it’s a crucial...
Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans
The actor is 'taking a leave of absence' from the series, which he's helmed since 2012.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters
"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Popculture
Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years
An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans
NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
‘Chicago P.D.’: Sophia Bush Went to the Emergency Room After Icy Tackle
Sophia Bush quit "Chicago P.D." citing abusive behavior and working in poor conditions, which included tackling another actor in the ice.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
'Chicago Fire': Meet The Current & Future Cast Members Of The Hit NBC Drama
If you haven't dipped your toes in Dick Wolf's Chicago Fire, you're in for an adrenaline-pumping treat. The intense drama series has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats since its debut in 2012, and it's no surprise why -- its talented cast brings a unique dynamic to every life-and-death situation they face.
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series
Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Are ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Still Together? Details on Marriage, Family
Today host Craig Melvin found love in the workplace with fellow reporter Lindsay Czarniak. The pair got married in 2011 and have both taken major leaps in their careers since then. Scroll for details on whether the newscasters are still married. When Did Craig Melvin Meet Lindsay Czarniak?. Craig and...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Jeopardy! fans all spot same detail about new winner Matthew Marcus that makes him similar to fan-favorite Ray Lalonde
JEOPARDY! contestant Matthew Marcus won his first game on Thursday as fans noticed he was particularly easy on the ears. The new champ's silky smooth British accent scored comparisons to Ray LaLonde and internet users want them to do "Jeopardy! ASMR" together. 1-day champ Patti Palmer faced Anita Perala, a...
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0