Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy

Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know

As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11

Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
3 One Chicago characters we hope to see exit in 2023

One Chicago is known for its wide array of characters. Between its three titles, there are enough fun characters to power a dozen shows. That being said, sometimes the point of a given character is to irk fans and make life harder for the heroes. We understand it’s a crucial...
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years

An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans

NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation

When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series

Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good

This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
