Valentine’s Day plans in the Vail Valley? Here are some ideas
This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, and while you can celebrate love any day of the year, here are a few ideas on how you can spend the holiday, whether you are looking for a traditional “date” night or gift, seeking pampering, something more sporty, or don’t have a Valentine…yet.
Move over, Ravinos: Scores of ski clubs in Vail for National Brotherhood of Skiers’ 50th anniversary summit
The high-flying Ravinos aren’t the only ski club in Vail this week. Look around the slopes and you’re likely to see dozens of different insignias embroidered on the backs of jackets, bearing the names of ski clubs from across the country. It’s all part of the National Brotherhood...
Mountain Recreation opens outdoor ice rink in Edwards
For the third consecutive year, the outdoor ice rink is back at Mountain Recreation’s Edwards’ Field House. The community will have free daily access for public skating and hockey until lights out at 9 p.m. The rink has been moved to the baseball fields just east of the...
Vail sets big, tangible goals for employee housing in 2023
Between ongoing redevelopment and development projects, new site and unit acquisitions and eyeing countywide collaboration, the town of Vail is heading into 2023 with the aim of creating tangible progress on its employee housing goals. “This past year and a half, (with) rising interest rates and huge run-ups in pricing,...
Eagle River Watershed Council: We can all be river lovers
February is here. It’s snowy and cold, and ice blankets parts of frozen rivers and the surfaces of our alpine lakes. We may not be out paddling down a river right now, but lucky for us, love for our rivers exists year-round. We asked four river lovers from the Eagle River community about how their love of rivers came to be. Whether it is an old love or a new love, it is never too late to love our rivers.
Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail announces January 2023 Character, Courage and Commitment Athlete and Staff Award winners￼
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has as its core values character, courage and commitment — the 3C’s. These values are always at the forefront of everything its staff imparts on and expects of its athletes both on and off-snow. This month, SSCV honors Severin Richaud as its 3C January Athlete Award winner and Brad Kreuz as its 3C January Staff Award winner.
Eagle County puts $615K into energy programs run by Walking Mountains Science Center
More Eagle County residents will have access to energy-saving programs, thanks to a county agreement with Walking Mountains Science Center. The agreement takes $615,500 from the county’s general fund. That money will pay for several initiatives run by Walking Mountains. By the numbers. $615,500: Eagle County’s 2023 spending on...
Marka Moser to receive 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award
A tireless advocate for the children of Vail and local nonprofits, Marka Moser has been selected as the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award recipient. Moser embodies the pioneering spirit of Vail by seeing a need and jumping in to find a solution, no matter how big or small the issue. A quiet but steadfast force behind the scenes of many local initiatives, her impacts have been felt through generations of Vail community members.
Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: Upside in today’s market
The local market is experiencing much of what the country is — activity from buyers, inventory levels rising, and pockets of strength and weakness in neighborhoods and price ranges. As an example, Beaver Creek saw a wave of activity in January with homes listed at $22.9 million, $15.445 million,...
Vail to discuss the ‘renewal’ of Gore Creek Promenade￼
After nearly 30 years, Vail’s Gore Creek Promenade is due for a refresh. And, following a round of public input, the Vail Town Council will be taking a look at what this renovation could entail at its Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting. The promenade is one of the town’s most...
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Peking Acrobats bring gravity-defying act to Vilar Performing Arts Center on Feb. 8
When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $48, or $32 for children 12 and younger and students; a four-pack option is available for $134. The Peking Acrobats have redefined audience perceptions of Chinese acrobats with lively performances that push the limits of human ability and defy gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Since 1986, The Peking Acrobats have been featured on numerous television shows, including Nickelodeon, as well as having company members featured in hit films including the “Ocean’s Eleven” series.
Revolution Power Yoga under new ownership
In 2012, Julie Kiddoo had a calling. She was moved to deliver yoga to as many people as possible with minimal barriers to entry. “I wanted to be a difference maker in our community,” Kiddoo said. Kiddoo went on to create Revolution Power Yoga in Avon, a successful and...
Voces Unidas de las Montañas: Give local governments the tools they need to provide housing security
I grew up in a trailer park, like many working families in Eagle County. The preferred term is mobile home park, although neither of those names is a very accurate description of the neighborhood our family lived in. Our home was hardly mobile, and the idea of hooking it up to a trailer hitch and driving to another location was out of the question. This was our house, our neighborhood, our home.
Walking Mountains Sustainable Film Series presents ‘Switch On’
What: Switch On (Walking Mountains’ Sustainable Film Series) When/Where: Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. Cost: FREE ($5 suggested donation) For more information: Visit walkingmountains.org/films or email elizabethb@walkingmountains.org. Join the travels of Dr. Scott Tinker in “Switch On” as he travels to communities...
Many Eagle County natural gas bills set to decline
Black Hills Energy, which provides service to most of the Eagle River Valley and a large part of the state, has announced the cost of natural gas went down as of Feb. 1. In announcing the new pricing, a Black Hills release stated, “We understand the current economic pressures facing the communities we serve and want to focus on providing our customers with the lowest bills possible. So, when the price of natural gas drops — as it has recently — we move as quickly as possible to pass those savings on.”
Eagle soft launches broadband project, looks forward to next phases
During her tenure in Eagle, former Town Manager Brandy Reitter proposed an ambitious goal for Eagle’s internet accessibility. Current Eagle Town Manager Larry Pardee said the vision involved providing outstanding internet access for the entire town at a highly competitive rate. “I think it was a little higher risk,...
Vail Christian defeats Vail Mountain School 64-47
Jack Pryor provided interior stability, Will Neumann shut down the opposing star, Theo Moritz was the spark and Quinn Downey eventually got his points. The result: Vail Christian rolled over Vail Mountain School 64-47 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two teams with undefeated Western Slope League records. “First...
