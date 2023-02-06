Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
Jimmie Johnson said he might compete in up to 10 races during the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Which races make sense for Johnson?
NASCAR drivers discuss if the Clash at the Coliseum should become a points race in 2024
NASCAR drivers argue against the Clash at the Coliseum becoming a points race in place of Auto Club Speedway during the 2024 season.
Denny Hamlin has perfect idea to improve racing at the LA Coliseum
On Sunday night, NASCAR had its second-ever race inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. The spectacle was awesome; the racing was another story. The 150-lap Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum main event had 16 cautions, with many taking place right after a caution. And since caution flags didn’t count in the exhibition race, the last half Read more... The post Denny Hamlin has perfect idea to improve racing at the LA Coliseum appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
Truex wins NASCAR race at Coliseum by less than 1 second
Martin Truex Jr. finished .786 of a second ahead of Austin Dillon Sunday evening to win the second edition of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Truex started second in the field of 27 and took the lead in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on the 126th lap on the 150-lap race on the quarter-mile, asphalt oval when Ryan Preece fell back because of an electrical issue.
Front Row Motorsports releases shocking decision to make Todd Gilliland a part-time driver
Front Row Motorsports releases a shocking decision that makes Todd Gilliland a part-time driver while adding races to Zane Smith's schedule.
racer.com
Smith to run five races in Front Row's No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith will drive the the No. 38 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports in five NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Smith will also attempt the season-opening Daytona 500 in the No. 36 Ford, a third car for the organization alongside Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland, and will have to qualify for the race either through speed or his Bluegreen Vacations Duel event.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
Autoweek.com
Buddy Shuman and NASCAR's First International Race in 1952
Although NASCAR was seen in its early years as a sport of the Southeastern heartland, it has carried stock car racing to faraway shores. Japan, for example, and Mexico and Australia. It has made forays into Europe. In 1952, only five years after its organization, NASCAR took its first tentative...
msn.com
IndyCar driver Conor Daly to attempt to qualify for Daytona 500
Conor Daly, who competes full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, will seek to make his first Daytona 500 this month with The Money Team Racing, the Cup program owned by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The team also announced Tuesday plans for Daly to race in up to six...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Changes and Rookies
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is nearly upon us! The full complement of Speedweeks events and racing will begin early next week at Daytona International Speedway. Of course, NASCAR's opening week will be capped off with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. As always, there are several NASCAR driver changes that have transpired. From a former champion switching teams to the dynamic rookie duo joining the fray, the landscape looks a bit different than it did just one year ago.
Lofta Announces Sponsorship of Emerling-Gase Motorsports for Three NASCAR XFINITY Series Races
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Lofta, the sleep wellness company redefining the path to diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the sponsorship of Joey Gase and the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team for three 2023 NASCAR XFINITY series races. Along with financial contributions, Lofta will support the Emerling-Gase pit crew team with an in-depth, at-home sleep study to optimize and help drive the team’s overall performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005252/en/ Lofta sponsors Emerling-Gase Motorsports for three NASCAR XFINITY Series races. Car #35 sporting Lofta Logo for first race on February 25 at AutoClub Speedway in Fontana, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Sports
Dylan Ferrandis in concussion protocol after Houston; uncertain for Tampa Supercross
After suffering a frightening accident at Houston in the Monster Energy Supercross race, Dylan Ferrandis said he is OK but will be on concussion protocol, and his status for Tampa this week is not yet determined. Two laps into last week’s Main, Ferrandis was engaged in a battle with Ken...
floracing.com
FloRacing Becomes Official Streaming Partner Of CARS Tour
The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is now formally a part of FloRacing’s burgeoning motorsports platform. For the 2023 season, all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal of providing broader coverage for underserved sports. As FloSports grew during the 2010s, motorsports became a central focus for the company, particularly when it came to grassroots racing. In 2019, FloSports acquired DirtonDirt.com before purchasing Speed Shift TV the following year, acquiring over 400 races in the process.
FOX Sports
Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass reflects on his journey ahead of Daytona return
Most people remember their first NASCAR race. I remember mine. I was sitting in the movie theater as a senior in college watching "Days of Thunder" — my first real exposure to NASCAR. At the time, I didn't know my career would revolve around the sport. I was an...
floracing.com
Brad Sweet Begins New Season In Style With Tezos All Star Win
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL -- For the sixth time in his career, and for the third time in DIRTcar Nationals competition at Volusia Speedway Park, Grass Valley, California’s Brad Sweet is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, doing so during night one of the Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts. The four-time World of Outlaws champion, who secured a $6,000 payday for his Tuesday night effort, is officially the first sprint car winner on American soil for 2023.
Comments / 0