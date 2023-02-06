ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student brings gun to Webster Stanley Middle School; more officers will be at school Tuesday as a precaution

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
Editor's note: This story has been updated with the correct name of Webster Stanley Middle School and information from a letter the Oshkosh Area School District sent to parents.

OSHKOSH – A student at Webster Stanley Middle School, 915 Hazel St., brought a firearm to school Monday, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

A news release from Oshkosh police said a school resource officer was advised at 1 p.m. Monday that a student had brought a firearm into the school earlier in the day.

Upon being notified of the incident, school staff immediately responded to the situation and contacted the Oshkosh Police Department, but the student and the firearm had already left the school, according to the news release.

According to a letter Webster Stanley Middle School Principal Kristi Levy sent to parents Monday, a student informed a school staff member that "earlier this morning they saw a grade 8 student with a gun in class."

Staff notified the Oshkosh police, who initiated a follow-up investigation that "located involved juveniles and the firearm," according to the police department.

Levy's letter stated that "disciplinary action will be taken as appropriate."

The police department said no danger exists to the public and it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. As a precaution, additional officers will be at the school on Tuesday.

In a follow-up letter Levy sent to parents at 7 p.m. Monday, she stated that the investigation was complete, the students were taken into custody and the police had confiscated the weapon.

Additional counselors and support staff were also planned to be on site Tuesday to work with students and staff as needed.

