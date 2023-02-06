Read full article on original website
City of Coral Springs Holds Free 60th Anniversary Block Party Bash
The City of Coral Springs is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in a big way with a Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. The event, hosted in partnership with Broward Health, will take place on the Great Lawn of City Hall at 9500 West Sample Road at 5:30 p.m. Featuring...
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
Ticket Alert: Frankie Valli and Four Seasons Tribute Band Plays at the Kings Point Palace
Voted America’s Best Frankie Valli Tribute Show, Let’s Hang On! is bringing its iconic performance to the Kings Point Palace. Held on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m., the show is $20 for residents and $25 for guests, with tickets available at the venue’s box office before the event and on the night of the concert.
An Exclusive Peek Inside the Upcoming Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach
The unveiling of the 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach is right around the corner, and the design community is eagerly anticipating its descent upon the Sunshine State to discover the year’s hottest decorating trends. The team of 21 interior designers and landscape architects is currently transforming the 7,524-square-foot Italianate-style estate in West Palm Beach’s Northwood Shores neighborhood. This year, the sixth-annual show house announced its first-ever waterfront locale, with sweeping views of the intracoastal waterway. In addition to celebrating top design talent, the event also benefits the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Clubs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.
Fair, brew fest, and motor cars: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in your area. The Martin County Fair kicks off this weekend. The award-winning County Fair is the oldest and largest event in Martin County. Guests can expect free exhibits, a livestock arena, arts and crafts, and more.
I Turned an Apartment in Florida's West Palm Beach Into a Chic, Money-making Airbnb — Here's How
This Florida-based travel writer bought an old two-bedroom close to the Intracoastal Waterway and the beach, and turned it into a lucrative Palm Beach vacation rental.
Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?
After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival
Hearing the Buzz? The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is back!. This Family Friendly event is FREE to attend, and everyone’s welcome to Lake Worth Beach as the Downtown area becomes the canvas for over 600 artists as they use the pavement as their canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions! Join the thrill as you watch these fine works of art emerge.
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
Le Colonial French Vietnamese restaurant to open in Delray Beach
A new restaurant with a French-Vietnamese twist is coming soon to Delray Beach. Located at 601 East Atlantic Avenue, Le Colonial is bringing its unique brand of old-world sultriness and spice at the $300-million Atlantic Crossing mixed-use plaza. The restaurant will open on February 16 to the public for dinner.
Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A
The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.
POMPANO BEACH MAIN EVENT AROUND THE CORNER WITH DOUBLED GUARANTEE
Pompano Beach, Florida (7 February, 2023) - After just under four short months, the World Series of Poker Circuit is back in one of its most popular locations, the newly renamed Harrah’s Pompano Beach (formerly Isle of Capri). A total of 16 ring events are on the slate for...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Celebrating Black Media
SOUTH FLORIDA – The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida operates to serve, educate and empower communities within Broward and Miami-Dade counties. For nearly four decades, the regional chapter of NABJ has united journalists, media professionals, and students who seek diversity and excellence within the industry. We caught...
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ Sizzles Up A Great Time for the Residents of Coral Springs
The new Coral Springs Police Chief utilized his skills behind the BBQ grill Saturday to “meat” community members and build relationships. “I love to BBQ in my spare time, which isn’t too often, unfortunately,” said Police Chief Brad McKeone. “This is a way for me to put a personal touch on an event and hopefully share some good food.”
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
Hot Rods, Robocars, and Rock N’ Roll: Don’t Miss the Annual Car Show and Concert
Rev your engines and rock out to live music at the annual Rock N’ Ride Concert & Car show. A collaboration between the City of Tamarac, the Parks and Recreation Foundation of Tamarac (P.A.R.O.T), and Cobra Joe Productions is held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex.
One Of America’s Biggest Food Festivals Is Coming To Miami
One of America’s biggest food festivals, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is coming to Miami. The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been on my bucket list for years, and this year I have the opportunity to be in attendance. It’s all happening in Miami February 23-26. When I say it’s one of America’s biggest, I mean it. There’s over 60,000 people expected to attend this years event. There are over 90 events throughout the weekend and over 450 culinary and industry experts.
New Italian Restaurant Planned for Coral Gables
Erba will open this summer at Dixie Highway and Ponce de Leon
