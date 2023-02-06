ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

veranda.com

An Exclusive Peek Inside the Upcoming Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach

The unveiling of the 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach is right around the corner, and the design community is eagerly anticipating its descent upon the Sunshine State to discover the year’s hottest decorating trends. The team of 21 interior designers and landscape architects is currently transforming the 7,524-square-foot Italianate-style estate in West Palm Beach’s Northwood Shores neighborhood. This year, the sixth-annual show house announced its first-ever waterfront locale, with sweeping views of the intracoastal waterway. In addition to celebrating top design talent, the event also benefits the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Clubs and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fair, brew fest, and motor cars: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in your area. The Martin County Fair kicks off this weekend. The award-winning County Fair is the oldest and largest event in Martin County. Guests can expect free exhibits, a livestock arena, arts and crafts, and more.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hopculture.com

Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?

After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
JUPITER, FL
iheart.com

The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival

Hearing the Buzz? The 2023 Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival is back!. This Family Friendly event is FREE to attend, and everyone’s welcome to Lake Worth Beach as the Downtown area becomes the canvas for over 600 artists as they use the pavement as their canvas to transform downtown Lake Worth Beach into a temporary outdoor museum of original art and masterpiece reproductions! Join the thrill as you watch these fine works of art emerge.
LAKE WORTH, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A

The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sflcn.com

Celebrating Black Media

SOUTH FLORIDA – The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida operates to serve, educate and empower communities within Broward and Miami-Dade counties. For nearly four decades, the regional chapter of NABJ has united journalists, media professionals, and students who seek diversity and excellence within the industry. We caught...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
espnswfl.com

One Of America’s Biggest Food Festivals Is Coming To Miami

One of America’s biggest food festivals, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is coming to Miami. The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been on my bucket list for years, and this year I have the opportunity to be in attendance. It’s all happening in Miami February 23-26. When I say it’s one of America’s biggest, I mean it. There’s over 60,000 people expected to attend this years event. There are over 90 events throughout the weekend and over 450 culinary and industry experts.
MIAMI, FL

