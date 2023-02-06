Read full article on original website
moraesbr
4d ago
Double amputee or not, he should have dropped the knife, police don’t know when someone is just having a bad day, comply and you don’t get shot!
Lenore Mcclune
4d ago
He literally stabbed a complete stranger for no reason then brandished the knife at officers they tasered him with no effect whatsoever so deadly force was used
Imurhuckleberry
3d ago
He stabbed a stranger in the back for no reason. The victim of the stabbing thanked and witness and law enforcement for saving his life.
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders
Tony Garcia, 68, is accused of killing Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek in 1981. KNBC's Eric Leonard reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
Southern California man charged with two 1981 cold case killings
VENTURA, Calif. — A Southern California man was charged Thursday with killing two women in 1981 after DNA evidence linked him to the crimes, prosecutors announced Thursday. Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard appeared in court but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 23, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Prosecutors say evidence will show that the Pasadena man intentionally drove his family off a cliff "with the intent to kill them."
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Husband caught cheating drove drunk legally to escape angry wife, California jury finds
A husband caught cheating on his wife drove drunk legally to escape his angry wife and lover, a California jury found. The 60-year-old Ukiah man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 4 Facebook post. In California, it is illegal to drive with a BAC higher than 0.08%.
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
Man found shot to death in Los Angeles County
Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m. The vehicle was taken from […]
Arrest made in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher
Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested in connection with the death of Luz Hernandez, days after the discovery of her body. WNBC's Tracie Strahan reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
Apple store statewide retail burglary ring busted; Eight suspects in custody
SAN FRANCISCO — Culminating months of investigation, a retail theft ring targeting Apple stores across the state has been busted and eight suspects have been taken into custody for the wave of smash-and-dash burglaries.State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the ring was responsible for a total loss of approximately $1 million dating back to August 2022.For the most part, the burglaries were quick-hitting. The suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location. The alleged crimes occurred in the counties of Yolo, Monterey,...
Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California
(KTXL) — Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. •Video Player Above: Analyzing Biden’s State of the Union Address According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted […]
2 men accused of using elaborate fraud scheme to carjack victims in South Gate
Two men have been arrested in what authorities called an elaborate scheme to steal vehicles in the South Gate area by fraud and force. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday they know of 15 people who were victimized by Arnulfo Florentino Lira and Jose Luis Parga, of Bell Gardens, but there could be […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif.- Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
