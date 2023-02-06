Read full article on original website
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Tastiest Restaurant News — A New Spanish Tapas Bar, Cowboy Coffee, an Empanada Palace, a Nursery Restaurant and More
Juan Rodriguez will be bringing along his stunning paella when his tapas bar La Coqueta opens next fall. With more expansions, rebrandings and new flagship restaurants coming to the Fort Worth market, Cowtown’s food scene is more interesting than ever. It is only February and 2023 already brings the promise of truly garden fresh food, a new coffee haven, empanada mania and a whole lot more.
Sip tequila & enjoy classic Mexican street food at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias
DALLAS (KDAF) — To those who love tequila for what it brings outside the world of margaritas, you sip it like a fine wine. Inside DFW is taking a shot at some true agave appreciation at one of Dallas’ best Mezcalerias. Around Las Almas Rotas, agave is a passion project and they’re on a mission to not only provide the best mezcal and tequila in the area but to also educate their neighbors along with way.
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
Eater
Is It Worth Standing in Line for an Hour to Eat a Chicago Dog at Portillo’s?
It’s just shy of a month since Portillo’s opened at the Grandscape in the Colony and the lines are still out the door and around the block. During the first weekend in February, it took an hour to get from the end of the patio to the service counter — and that was well before noon — plus another 20 minutes waiting for the actual order to be ready. The drive-thru line (actually, there were two of them) wasn’t moving much faster.
These are the best, most romantic restaurants around Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you feeling the love ahead of Valentine’s Day? Well, if you need some help, reservations at some of the most romantic food spots around Dallas could do the trick. It’s always a good idea to take out your significant other to a candlelit dinner...
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Del Campo Empanadas opens in Lakeside
A new authentic Argentinian restaurant is now open in south Flower Mound. Del Campo Empanadas announced its opening this week at 901 Long Prairie Road, Suite 160, where it will be serving up a variety of pastries and empanadas daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Empanada flavors include Argentine style beef, beef classic, chicken, ham and cheese, spinach, caprese and shrimp.
Looking for a wedding dress? Dallas shop ranked the best bridal shop in Texas, among best in US
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, but please tell us where you got that dress, it’s stunning!. If you’re getting married, one of the most important pieces of clothing known to mankind is the wedding dress, aside from the rings of course, but those are accessories. In 2023, we want to make sure you get the dress of your dreams at the best bridal shop possible.
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best
The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
Dallas Observer
Curry Pizza House in Frisco Brings Curry to the Pizza World
There are no tricks or games involved in this restaurant’s name: Curry Pizza House serves exactly what it says. With origins in the Bay area, the pizza chain is one of many blending traditional Indian flavors in the world of pizza. But curry-topped pizzas are just the beginning of the creativity here. A sign that reads “Fresh and Spicy” is painted in bold letters across the back wall of the store. Gratifying whiffs of baking bread mixed with Indian tandoori spices from the kitchen lend ample proof to the “fresh” part. As for the “spicy” part, stop by sometime. You’ll know what they mean.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s 12 Best Restaurants For Valentine’s Day — Your Romantic Dining Guide
Gemelle keeps the Love going on Valentine's Day in Fort Worth. I ran into a guy recently who proudly stated that he “didn’t go in for all of the commercial holidays.” His wife rolled her eyes as she sadly confirmed that this was in fact true. With Valentine’s Day looming large, I wonder how that approach is really going for him.
New Brewery in the Works for North Richland Hills
Keyworth Brewing Co. will offer a place to hang with friends and family while enjoying a couple of brews.
CandysDirt.com
Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever
If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
CandysDirt.com
A Rare Emerson Estates Family Home on Possum Kingdom Drive
Family-friendly, peaceful, safe, welcoming, and well-maintained. These are a few of the superlatives about Emerson Estates that neighbors mention. Emerson Estates is just one of those places people want to live, and this one-story home is a rarity. Rare One Story Living in Emerson Estates. Don’t be fooled by the...
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers
Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In Dallas
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
peoplenewspapers.com
Beverly Drive Renovators Invite Neighbors to Follow Along
Instagram account tracks construction progress, welcomes suggestions. Daniel Murphy and Adam Saxton weren’t necessarily looking for a renovation project when they bought their nearly 100-year-old Beverly Drive home last spring, but once the idea was planted, they “really couldn’t shake it.”. “We were drawn to the Highland...
