ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions due to overcrowded shelters

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPXeZ_0keWYxLY00

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Contra Costa Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for the month of February in an effort to alleviate overcrowded shelters. The agency is looking to clear kennel space with the county shelter at or near capacity, according to a press release from CCAS. The agency is also seeking qualified foster homes, particularly those that can accommodate large dog breeds to help reduce overcrowding.

Valentine's Day romance scams to watch out for this year

“We’ve reached a fever pitch,” said Dr. Katherine Mills, DVM, CCAS Chief of Shelter Medicine. “With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

Currently, there are over 100 pets seeking permanent or temporary homes at the shelter, according to CCAS. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a pet, or want to view CCAS’s available pets, visit www.ccasd.org .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 6

Related
KRON4 News

San Mateo County hands out Narcan tool kits to schools

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Many schools within San Mateo County are not just talking about the dangers of drugs to their students–they’re doing something about it. The schools are getting tool kits with the drug Narcan which will be on campus in case any student is seen overdosing from opioids like fentanyl.  Fentanyl […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County Sheriff's raid disrupts major East Bay fentanyl operation

OAKLAND -- Kilos of powdered Fentanyl, thousands of counterfeit M30 pills have been seized during an  Alameda County Task Force raid on a home nestled in a quiet San Leandro neighborhood.The raid was conducted by Alameda County sheriff's deputies along with members of the Alameda County Task Force.In a social media post, the sheriff's department said that 23 pounds (10.4 kilos) of powdered Fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 pills (fentanyl), 168g of methamphetamine, 9.7g of cocaine base, and four firearms were found at the residence."There was clear evidence of manufacturing (kilogram presses, molds, cutting agents, etc.) throughout the residence and a...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen hit by car on the way to school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 13-year-old boy from the North Bay is facing one surgery after another after he was hit by a car while walking to school. The 8th grader has not opened his eyes in weeks. Thursday, the boy's parents talked with KRON4 as the community of Santa Rosa rallies around them. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Lawsuit filed against Napa hotel over Legionnaires' outbreak

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A lawsuit was filed against a Napa hotel on Wednesday after several people contacted Legionnaires’ disease, and one died over the summer. According to a press release by Riley Ersoff LLP, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley carried water that contained more than 30 times the acceptable level of Legionella […]
NAPA, CA
KRON4 News

Car with dog inside stolen in Pinole; owner searching for dog

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman left her dog inside her car in the parking lot of Lucky's grocery store for 30 minutes. She came back and the dog was still there, and she dropped the grocery bags inside. When she realized she forgot something inside, she came back just five minutes later, and the […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area nonprofits rally to help Turkey quake survivors

(KRON) — With every day that passes it becomes less likely rescue crews will find survivors of Monday’s devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Here in the Bay Area, aTurkish nonprofit in San Jose is sending supplies to the tens of thousands of people displaced by the quake. The first days following a disaster […]
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Concerns mount as Santa Clara Co. homeless count falls out of sync with other Bay Area counties

Santa Clara County is going rogue when it comes to counting its homeless residents. The county just conducted its federally mandated "point-in-time" homeless census, which is typically conducted every two years, out of sync with every other Bay Area county. The pandemic delayed the 2021 count until 2022, and instead of doing another count this year for 2023, every Bay Area county except one opted to avoid conducting the count two years in a row, deciding to wait until 2024 for the next one. Santa Clara County was the only county to go ahead with its count for 2023. As the schedule looks now, all other counties will do counts in 2024, 2026, 2028, etc., while Santa Clara County will now hold its counts in odd-numbered years as it did pre-pandemic.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

New Alameda County DA seeks alternatives to ‘mass incarceration'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County's new district attorney said she is trying a different approach to the county’s “mental health crisis” by finding new pathways for families who have loved ones suffering from mental illness. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced the creation of the District Attorney's Mental Health Commission, a volunteer group […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thieves Steal Mail From Dozens of Households in the East Bay

A Contra Costa County police department is urging all its residents to make sure their mailboxes are secure. The warning comes after Oakley police arrested a group of thieves who they believe stole mail from dozens of households in two cities. It all began with a 911 call Tuesday morning...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa costume store closing after 43 years

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Disguise the Limit Costumes and Rentals has been a popular and well-loved one-stop shop for costumes for 43 years. But the owner says times have changed.  Fancy the Victorian era? There is a section for that. What about an outfit from the 80s with cool shoulder pads? You name it, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

84-year-old pedestrian dies in Alameda Bay Farm collision

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A pedestrian died Tuesday after a collision on Bay Farm in Alameda, officials said. A vehicle allegedly hit the 84-year-old man shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Mecartney Road and Marcuse Street. When officers arrived they found him on the roadway. The resident had been crossing an unmarked...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy