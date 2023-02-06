Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions due to overcrowded shelters

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Contra Costa Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for the month of February in an effort to alleviate overcrowded shelters. The agency is looking to clear kennel space with the county shelter at or near capacity, according to a press release from CCAS. The agency is also seeking qualified foster homes, particularly those that can accommodate large dog breeds to help reduce overcrowding.

“We’ve reached a fever pitch,” said Dr. Katherine Mills, DVM, CCAS Chief of Shelter Medicine. “With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”

Currently, there are over 100 pets seeking permanent or temporary homes at the shelter, according to CCAS. If you’re interested in adopting or fostering a pet, or want to view CCAS’s available pets, visit www.ccasd.org .

