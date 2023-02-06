Read full article on original website
Related
thepampanews.com
Gerald Dean Reagan
Gerald Dean Reagan, 79 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully passed away in her home while her son sat at her side early on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Randolph and Celia Raines. The Raines family...
thepampanews.com
Need an Adjustment? Dr. Jack Dr. Albracht Has Your Back!
Dr. Jack Albracht has been running his own chiropractic business, Albracht Chiropractic of Pampa, since August 6th, 1990. Dr. Albracht has had an interest in chiropractics since a young age. His father, Dr. John Albracht, had been a chiropractor since 1955 and ran his own practice, Albracht Chiropractic Clinic, in Amarillo before his passing in 2002.
thepampanews.com
Recuperate with Pampa Therapeutic Massage
Teresa Vainrib, owner of Pampa Therapeutic Message, has an exceptional massage therapist career. With nearly 29 years of massage experience, Vainrib is dedicated to the improvement of the physical wellness of her clients. Though Vainrib has been certified and conducting massages since 1994, it was in 2000 that Vainrib officially...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
thepampanews.com
Morlan Clarence Shuman, Jr. “Coach Shu”
Morlan Clarence Shuman, Jr. “Coach Shu”, passed away February 6, 2023, in Pampa. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Alan Wilson, pastor of First Baptist Church of White Deer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
thepampanews.com
PHS Weekly Communication
Hello February! The cold has arrived so you know it must be time for district soccer games, baseball, softball, and track in the Texas Panhandle. Harvester soccer had two athletes honored this week with Justin Martinez being named as the Amarillo Globe News male athlete of the week and Ever Martinez made the Texas High School Soccer Player of the Week list from the entire state. Tuesday night was an awesome experience as our athletic department put on our Softball Chili Supper (which sold out so thank you to all who supported that program) and Military and Veteran Appreciation Night at the basketball games. It was a wonderfully orchestrated evening that featured numerous veterans presenting our colors prior to the game. I love the pride and pageantry this community displays for those who choose to serve. The icing on the cake for the evening was both the Lady Harvesters and Hustlin’ Harvesters walked away with big wins over Borger. Wednesday was national signing day where athletes all across the country sign their letters of intent to partake in athletics at the collegiate level. To this point Pampa High School has four athletes who are committed to play at the next level. They are Mikalie Floyd (Lubbock Christian University Volleyball), Andres Cervantes (Hardin Simmons University Football), Madox Jones (Hardin Simmons University Football), and Tyler Reed (Southern Nazarene University Baseball). Thursday we were blessed to announce a new endowment for our students who will be attending West Texas A&M University through the generosity of Bill and Carol Cofer. Bill and Carol have been active members in our community for years and have chosen to set up a rotating full ride scholarship that will be awarded to Pampa High School and White Deer High School students. I’m so thankful for their generosity and for giving our students (many of whom would not be able to afford it) a chance for collegiate success. Several of our students gave the gift of life on Thursday as we hosted our annual blood drive. The level of service our students display is definitely a badge of honor for us at PHS. The week was capped with our wrestling teams competing at our district wrestling meet in Amarillo. If you are unfamiliar with our wrestling district, it is arguably the toughest in the state with three powerhouse programs who compete year in and year out for team state championships. Our Pride of Pampa band took 30 students to Solo and Ensemble. Of the 30, 27 received Division 1 ratings (best possible score) and 26 of those 27 were certified to state. I love the growth and culture that is fostered in this program over the past year! Our basketball teams hosted Canyon, boys soccer traveled to Perryton, and the Lady Harvester soccer team tangled with Perryton at Harvester Stadium. Baseball and Softball both had strong showings in their first scrimmages of the year as well.
KFDA
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department identified the victim who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo. AFD said 72-year-old Betty Moore was found dead outside of the house fire. No other injuries were reported. About 4:21 a.m., fire crews were called out to the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighters battle fire at same house for 3rd time in a month
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a fire at the same house for the third time in the last month. The fire at 401 S. Rusk Street started around 6 a.m. When the fire chief arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed into the air.
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
Xcel Energy to host Energy Assistance Fair in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy is providing more information on accessing billing assistance through its Energy Assistance Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk. The fair, officials with Xcel Energy detailed, will give customers the opportunity to: […]
thepampanews.com
Enjoy a Night of Dinner and Dancing at Saint Vincent de Paul’s Annual Fundraiser
Saint Vincent de Paul’s 18th annual fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 11th this year. Dr. Jack Albracht, Pampa’s renown Chiropractor, is the President of the Perish Council for Saint Vincent de Paul as well as the chairman for the fundraiser. Dr. Albracht spoke about how the...
KFDA
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
Comments / 0