The Dewey City Council holds two public hearings in its first of two February meetings. One of the hearings regarded a request for the de-annexation of property on the northern portion of the city. The property owner was interested in building a new home, but where they were locating the driveway, trash service was currently unavailable. The Council voted to not approve the de-annexation, but then directed staff to offer this service upon their driveway.

DEWEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO