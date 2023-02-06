Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots for March 7th Special State Election
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 20. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways: Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Early Voting Today for BPS School Bond Election
A reminder that residents in the Bartlesville school district who are registered to vote can vote early from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM Thursday, February 9, or Friday, February 10, on the fourth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone in the Bartlesville Public Schools bond Election. Regular voting...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey City Council Amends Purchasing Policy, More
The Dewey City Council holds two public hearings in its first of two February meetings. One of the hearings regarded a request for the de-annexation of property on the northern portion of the city. The property owner was interested in building a new home, but where they were locating the driveway, trash service was currently unavailable. The Council voted to not approve the de-annexation, but then directed staff to offer this service upon their driveway.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville City Council; Water Leak Update
The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday night to discuss several topics. They started off with hearing from citizens on the drag show that took place in Bartlesville back in September, as no formal decision has been made on the subject. They followed it with announcing...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Park Roads Getting Renovations
Vice Mayor Jim Curd pulled an item out of the agenda to bring to light at the Bartlesville City Council meeting this past Monday, revolving around the design services for new park roads and the Parking Lot project. This project has been underway since 2018, but is starting to get...
bartlesvilleradio.com
CITY MATTERS 2-7-23
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Cuuncilor Billie Roane recapped Monday's City Council Meeting. Miss Roane emphasized the Mayor Copeland's urging for citizens to voluntarily conserve water now that that the lake level is now at 66% full and the city is still waiting on parts for the water reuse system.
KTUL
City of Tulsa leaders announce plans for $609M capital funding package
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council joined Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall Wednesday to announce their plan to renew the city's next capital improvement package. The package must be approved by voters over the summer. The total package would be around $609 million, but leaders say...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Public Schools Board Votes to Buy New Bus
Dewey Public Schools (DPS) purchases a new school bus. Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are spending just under $125,000 for a 71 passenger bus. Vincent says the Thomas Built Bus will have safety features such as cameras in and out of the vehicle. He says air conditioning will be included in the bus, matching the heating and cooling systems of all the busses that DPS has purchased over the last five to eight years.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging domestic abuse. Melissa Ann Richards has history with domestic abuse charges, as this is allegedly her third charge. According to an affidavit, Richards told police that she was in the living room when another party who lives with her got up and started to make food.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ebenezer Scrooge is Coming to Town?
The man behind one of the most popular sayings around Christmas time is coming to town. No, it's not the man who says "Ho Ho Ho" he visits later this year. It is Ebenezer Scrooge. Bah, Humbug!. The Osage County Commissioners approved to allow filming at the Osage County Courthouse...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
kggfradio.com
Cherryvale PD Warns of Evergy Scam
The Cherryvale Police Department is warning citizens of a scam. Cherryvale PD says they have received reports of a scam originating from people identifying themselves as Evergy. The scammer is calling and advising the victim that they are a disconnect technician and that the homeowner is two months overdue with payment. They then ask for a prepaid card as payment because they say they are unable to take any other form of payment.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested For Burglary
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for Second Degree Burglary. According to an affidavit, Teddy Dean Roach Jr. allegedly was seen carrying an electric heater from behind an RV that is parked on church grounds. The RV is used on the weekends by a pastor....
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
