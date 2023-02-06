Read full article on original website
Related
thepampanews.com
Gerald Dean Reagan
Gerald Dean Reagan, 79 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully passed away in her home while her son sat at her side early on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Randolph and Celia Raines. The Raines family...
thepampanews.com
Need an Adjustment? Dr. Jack Dr. Albracht Has Your Back!
Dr. Jack Albracht has been running his own chiropractic business, Albracht Chiropractic of Pampa, since August 6th, 1990. Dr. Albracht has had an interest in chiropractics since a young age. His father, Dr. John Albracht, had been a chiropractor since 1955 and ran his own practice, Albracht Chiropractic Clinic, in Amarillo before his passing in 2002.
thepampanews.com
Morlan Clarence Shuman, Jr. “Coach Shu”
Morlan Clarence Shuman, Jr. “Coach Shu”, passed away February 6, 2023, in Pampa. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Alan Wilson, pastor of First Baptist Church of White Deer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
thepampanews.com
Recuperate with Pampa Therapeutic Massage
Teresa Vainrib, owner of Pampa Therapeutic Message, has an exceptional massage therapist career. With nearly 29 years of massage experience, Vainrib is dedicated to the improvement of the physical wellness of her clients. Though Vainrib has been certified and conducting massages since 1994, it was in 2000 that Vainrib officially...
Comments / 0