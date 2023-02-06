ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald Dean Reagan

Gerald Dean Reagan, 79 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully passed away in her home while her son sat at her side early on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Randolph and Celia Raines. The Raines family...
Need an Adjustment? Dr. Jack Dr. Albracht Has Your Back!

Dr. Jack Albracht has been running his own chiropractic business, Albracht Chiropractic of Pampa, since August 6th, 1990. Dr. Albracht has had an interest in chiropractics since a young age. His father, Dr. John Albracht, had been a chiropractor since 1955 and ran his own practice, Albracht Chiropractic Clinic, in Amarillo before his passing in 2002.
Recuperate with Pampa Therapeutic Massage

Teresa Vainrib, owner of Pampa Therapeutic Message, has an exceptional massage therapist career. With nearly 29 years of massage experience, Vainrib is dedicated to the improvement of the physical wellness of her clients. Though Vainrib has been certified and conducting massages since 1994, it was in 2000 that Vainrib officially...
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
