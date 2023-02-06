UPDATE: (Feb. 6, 7:30 a.m.) The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit identified the suspect that was taken into custody in the wake of the death of 31-year-old Kendra Vela, who was found dead on Sunday. Police said that 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center related […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO