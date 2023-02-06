Read full article on original website
Gerald Dean Reagan
Gerald Dean Reagan, 79 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully passed away in her home while her son sat at her side early on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Randolph and Celia Raines. The Raines family...
Need an Adjustment? Dr. Jack Dr. Albracht Has Your Back!
Dr. Jack Albracht has been running his own chiropractic business, Albracht Chiropractic of Pampa, since August 6th, 1990. Dr. Albracht has had an interest in chiropractics since a young age. His father, Dr. John Albracht, had been a chiropractor since 1955 and ran his own practice, Albracht Chiropractic Clinic, in Amarillo before his passing in 2002.
Recuperate with Pampa Therapeutic Massage
Teresa Vainrib, owner of Pampa Therapeutic Message, has an exceptional massage therapist career. With nearly 29 years of massage experience, Vainrib is dedicated to the improvement of the physical wellness of her clients. Though Vainrib has been certified and conducting massages since 1994, it was in 2000 that Vainrib officially...
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
Enjoy a Night of Dinner and Dancing at Saint Vincent de Paul’s Annual Fundraiser
Saint Vincent de Paul’s 18th annual fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 11th this year. Dr. Jack Albracht, Pampa’s renown Chiropractor, is the President of the Perish Council for Saint Vincent de Paul as well as the chairman for the fundraiser. Dr. Albracht spoke about how the...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Document: Woman killed at hotel on I-40 shot in the head, friend found body
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A friend of a woman killed in a hotel on I-40 found her body. According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported Sunday's murder to Amarillo police. She said she had been hanging out with Kendra Vela at WoodSpring Suites but left at some point.
UPDATE: 1 arrested after woman found dead in Amarillo hotel
UPDATE: (Feb. 6, 7:30 a.m.) The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit identified the suspect that was taken into custody in the wake of the death of 31-year-old Kendra Vela, who was found dead on Sunday. Police said that 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center related […]
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
