Austin, TX

kut.org

Here are some resources for Austinites who are still without power

Thousands of Austin Energy customers may have to wait another week for their power to return because of the complicated process for fixing outages. Wind and rain in the forecast could also slow down progress. If your power is still out, visit Austin Energy's website to report or check the...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin opens resource centers for people impacted by the winter storm

Austin residents recovering from last week's winter storm can now access free resources and support at different locations across the city each day this week. At a news conference Wednesday, Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup said the whole community is feeling the effects of this disaster, but Black and brown communities have it worse. She said that’s why the city chose to open the first of these multiagency resource centers in Montopolis.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Some Austin trails blocked by debris might not be cleared for a while

Fallen branches and broken trees are blocking nature trails around Austin after last week’s winter storm. City workers are focusing on higher priorities, like moving debris from paved urban trails, sidewalks and roads. Someone trying to walk down the Violet Crown Trail along Brush Country Road, for example, would...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?

What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?. We're planning to host a radio town hall with representatives from Austin Energy, the City of Austin and KUT reporters in the coming days. What would you ask the people in charge of the city's electric system about their preparation and the response to the ice storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Austinites? We ask that your questions be constructive (though feel free to vent a little), and keep in mind that your question might not be posed for a few days.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?

Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

The results of the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census are in

The cost of living is pushing people in Austin’s music scene out of the city, a new census shows. The Greater Austin Music Census found 84% of respondents who identified as performers, songwriters or producers plan on continuing in music over the next three years. But when asked if they plan on staying in Austin, that percentage dropped to 64%.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Pflugerville ISD is now considering closing only one school: Dessau Elementary

Pflugerville ISD is considering closing Dessau Elementary as part of an effort to cut costs in the face of a multimillion-dollar budget deficit. When PfISD officials first announced they were looking at school closures in mid-December, there were six different elementary campuses on the chopping block. But last month — after 10 community meetings — that changed. Superintendent Douglas Killian said at a board meeting on Jan. 19 that the district was researching the impact of closing one to two elementary schools and that it was choosing between three campuses: Dessau, Parmer Lane and River Oaks.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

