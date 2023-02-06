Read full article on original website
kut.org
Here are some resources for Austinites who are still without power
Thousands of Austin Energy customers may have to wait another week for their power to return because of the complicated process for fixing outages. Wind and rain in the forecast could also slow down progress. If your power is still out, visit Austin Energy's website to report or check the...
kut.org
They lost power in the 2021 blackout and their mom died. Now they don't have power again.
Just off Far West Boulevard in North Austin, streets are lined with what look like 7-foot-tall barricades — nests of gnarled limbs and branches from downed live oaks and Ashe juniper trees. "It's like a war zone," Rajeeta Shah says. Rajeeta and her sister, Minal, have been without power...
kut.org
Austin opens resource centers for people impacted by the winter storm
Austin residents recovering from last week's winter storm can now access free resources and support at different locations across the city each day this week. At a news conference Wednesday, Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup said the whole community is feeling the effects of this disaster, but Black and brown communities have it worse. She said that’s why the city chose to open the first of these multiagency resource centers in Montopolis.
kut.org
Some Austin trails blocked by debris might not be cleared for a while
Fallen branches and broken trees are blocking nature trails around Austin after last week’s winter storm. City workers are focusing on higher priorities, like moving debris from paved urban trails, sidewalks and roads. Someone trying to walk down the Violet Crown Trail along Brush Country Road, for example, would...
kut.org
More people went without power than Austin Energy 'customer' numbers might suggest
Last Wednesday, during the worst of the big ice storm, Austin Energy said around 170,000 “customers” were without power. Many people likely heard that number and assumed it meant 170,000 people were in the dark. It did not. In fact, far more people have been without power in...
kut.org
With job on the line, Austin's city manager offers 'heartfelt apologies' for winter storm response
A day after members of the Austin City Council said his employment was in question, City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized for the city’s response to an ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of people without power for days. In a prepared statement he read at a meeting with...
kut.org
What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?
What do you want to ask Austin Energy and the City of Austin about the power outages?. We're planning to host a radio town hall with representatives from Austin Energy, the City of Austin and KUT reporters in the coming days. What would you ask the people in charge of the city's electric system about their preparation and the response to the ice storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Austinites? We ask that your questions be constructive (though feel free to vent a little), and keep in mind that your question might not be posed for a few days.
kut.org
Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?
Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
kut.org
The results of the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census are in
The cost of living is pushing people in Austin’s music scene out of the city, a new census shows. The Greater Austin Music Census found 84% of respondents who identified as performers, songwriters or producers plan on continuing in music over the next three years. But when asked if they plan on staying in Austin, that percentage dropped to 64%.
kut.org
See “Two Guys on Your Head” and “The Disconnect” at the Texas Science Festival
Two of our most-loved podcasts will be at the Texas Science Festival, a free, two-week-long celebration of scientific discovery and learning in Texas and beyond. The Texas Science Festival runs Feb. 21 through March 4, and is sponsored by the College of Natural Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin.
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD is now considering closing only one school: Dessau Elementary
Pflugerville ISD is considering closing Dessau Elementary as part of an effort to cut costs in the face of a multimillion-dollar budget deficit. When PfISD officials first announced they were looking at school closures in mid-December, there were six different elementary campuses on the chopping block. But last month — after 10 community meetings — that changed. Superintendent Douglas Killian said at a board meeting on Jan. 19 that the district was researching the impact of closing one to two elementary schools and that it was choosing between three campuses: Dessau, Parmer Lane and River Oaks.
