Saint Tammany Parish, LA

louisianaradionetwork.com

St. Tammany coroner urges individuals to have Narcan readily available to counteract an overdose

With the continued rise of overdose deaths linked to Fentanyl, one coroner is urging those with addiction issues to seek help and for more individuals to have Narcan readily available should it be needed to reverse an overdose. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said first we must recognize that substance abuse is a medical disease.
NOLA.com

VIDEO: Sheriff Joe Lopinto discusses apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson Parish

Four family members were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said Thursday. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Full story: https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/4-family-members-shot-dead-at-house-in-harvey-jpso-says/article_a7ec2da8-a894-11ed-af4c-f793da407991.html. Video by Chris Granger.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WGNO

Chalmette man arrested after drug bust

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

4 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide at Harvey home, JPSO says

Four family members were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a house in Harvey on Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. A man, woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were found dead in a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
HARVEY, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized

GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

lpso.net

Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
GALLIANO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

