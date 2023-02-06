Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Authorities sound alarm about deadly mix of horse sedative 'tranq' and street drugs
Authorities in Louisiana are concerned about an alarming new trend: the mixing of a large-animal sedative known as "tranq" with dangerous street drugs. Heroin and fentanyl use is already notoriously deadly. But the effects of xylazine, which is commonly used for pain relief in horses and cattle, can't be reversed by Narcan, an opioid overdose medication.
Another animal tranquilizer drug making way to the streets
Health warning: New drug making its way from the Northeast into the South. It’s a drug used primarily for horses and cattle. Now it’s finding its way into street drugs being combined with cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Coroner concerned after 3 overdose deaths in 24 hours in St. Tammany
In a 24-hour period over the weekend, three men in their 30s died from suspected drug overdoses in St. Tammany Parish. Investigators suspect fentanyl.
louisianaradionetwork.com
St. Tammany coroner urges individuals to have Narcan readily available to counteract an overdose
With the continued rise of overdose deaths linked to Fentanyl, one coroner is urging those with addiction issues to seek help and for more individuals to have Narcan readily available should it be needed to reverse an overdose. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said first we must recognize that substance abuse is a medical disease.
3 dead in St. Tammany with suspected overdoses from tainted fentanyl
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An illegal drug now being sold on the Northshore can kill you. Over the weekend the parish's coroner believes it claimed the lives of three people in 24 hours in St. Tammany. “I have seen this clinical presentation over and over and over again...
NOLA.com
VIDEO: Sheriff Joe Lopinto discusses apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson Parish
Four family members were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said Thursday. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Full story: https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/4-family-members-shot-dead-at-house-in-harvey-jpso-says/article_a7ec2da8-a894-11ed-af4c-f793da407991.html. Video by Chris Granger.
Northshore overdoses have coroner "sounding the alarm"
Three more men in St. Tammany Parish died from apparent drug overdoses over the weekend. “Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is sounding the alarm,”
Chalmette man arrested after drug bust
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has arrested 45-year-old Kawanas Hammond on narcotics charges after a home search. On Wednesday (Feb. 8th), deputies responded to a tip that Hammond was supposedly involved in illegal drug activity. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Hammond’s home recovering several plastic bags in heroin and […]
NOLA.com
4 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide at Harvey home, JPSO says
Four family members were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a house in Harvey on Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. A man, woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were found dead in a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish coroner shows a concern over the growing amount of overdoses
The St. Tammany Parish coroner wants to raise awareness of the rise of opioid overdoses after three people in Slidell died from apparent overdoses in 24 hours. Since Saturday evening, a 39-year-old male in Bush, a 34-year-old male in Pearl River and a 37-year-old male in Slidell have died of suspected opioid overdoses.
WWL-TV
3 apparent overdose deaths in 24 hours in St. Tammany Parish
Three men in St. Tammany died from apparent overdoses in 24 hours, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston. Preston said that a 39-year-old male in Bush, a 34-year-old male in Pearl River, and a 37-year-old male in Slidell died. Autopsies will be done on Monday. Preston and Coroner’s...
WLOX
Former opioid addict seeks to help others with medical cannabis dispensary
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - John Arnold with Coast Cannabis in Bay St. Louis is on a mission to help people beat something he struggled with for years: opioid addiction. For Arnold, his addiction started after he broke his foot in 18 places thanks to an injury at work in 2004.
New Orleans family upset with 911 response after father has heart attack
NEW ORLEANS — A woman who lives in Bywater took to NextDoor to recount a scary incident that took place recently. Cindi Richardson says her husband was having a heart attack but an ambulance never showed up. She says she called 911 five times in 90 minutes. “The 911...
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
NOLA.com
Multiple people shot, killed at house in Harvey, JPSO says
Multiple people were shot and killed at a house in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. They did not release the number of victims or provide any details about what happened. The shooting was in the 1100 block of Curtis Street (map), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said at...
lpso.net
Galliano Man Attempts to Avoid Traffic Stop Due to Drugs in Vehicle
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
NOLA.com
2 men dead in suspected murder-suicide in Estelle area of west bank, JPSO says
Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide on the west bank, Jefferson Parish authorities said early Thursday. Update: 17-year-old and his brother identified by coroner. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mesa Drive (map), according to JPSO.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston sounds alarm after three apparent overdose deaths in 24 hours
In a 24-hour period that began Saturday evening, three St. Tammany men died from apparent overdoses, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston. The dead include a 34-year old from Pearl River, a 37-year old from Slidell and a 39-year old from Bush, Preston said. Autopsies will begin Monday,...
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
NOLA.com
No bond reduction for man shot in head while allegedly attacking Marrero woman and toddler
A Jefferson Parish judge has denied a motion to reduce the bond of a Marrero man who was shot in the head after he allegedly attacked woman and her 1-year-old son. Albert Lewis, 42, will continue to be held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on $500,000 bail, according to court records.
