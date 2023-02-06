Authorities in Louisiana are concerned about an alarming new trend: the mixing of a large-animal sedative known as "tranq" with dangerous street drugs. Heroin and fentanyl use is already notoriously deadly. But the effects of xylazine, which is commonly used for pain relief in horses and cattle, can't be reversed by Narcan, an opioid overdose medication.

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO