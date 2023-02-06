Read full article on original website
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Silva, Martial, Kane, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Coutinho
Paris St-Germain want to sign 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is open to leaving Manchester City, but could face competition from Barcelona. (Le10 Sport - in French) Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30,...
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Man City’s last Championship team and where they are now including Premier League winner amid relegation threat
MANCHESTER CITY are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of alleged financial breaches. The club has been accused of more than one hundred breaches between 2009-2018. They face possible punishments including a points deduction, transfer bans, spending limits and and stripping of previous titles.
Wrexham players 'disrespectful,' claims Sheffield United's Sharp after FA Cup replay
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp accused Wrexham's players of being "disrespectful" after his goal ended the National League side's FA Cup hopes.
Midweek Musings: Lucas Joao And Intrinsic Vs Extrinsic Factors
When the idea of Lucas Joao going to Everton was suggested on transfer deadline day, a fierce debate erupted about whether Reading should cash in on the frontman. For some Reading fans this is impossible to consider. Joao remains our most prolific striker, and even if he’s not currently getting game time, his contributions down the stretch - even if few and far between - could be vital.
Tactical Analysis: Is there cause for concern following the Crystal Palace match?
A last second draw and a loss to Arsenal in the space of four days may have momentarily made it seem that things around Old Trafford are far gloomier than they actually are. In reality, Manchester United have won six of their last eight Premier League matches, 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions, and 13 straight at Old Trafford. They were also the only team in the top four to take all three points last weekend.
Roker Roundtable: How are Sunderland shaping up for our FA Cup tie with Fulham?
I’m pretty optimistic because I saw enough in the first game to suggest we can beat them, but the circumstances are entirely different and I think it depends on which manager takes the game more seriously with their team selection. It’s possible to take the game seriously and make...
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
Exclusive: Didi Hamann On Why Klopp Needs Reminding Of 'Respect', FSG and Cody Gakpo
We spoke to former Liverpool midfielder and European cup winner Didi Hamann on Liverpool's recent struggles on and off the pitch, Cody Gakpo's transfer and FSG's ownership.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours
“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
Ceri Holland Credits Beard’s Advice For Reading Goal
A solid victory for Liverpool against Reading included two good goals and a clean sheet by the Reds. The first goal came from hometown girl Missy Bo Kearns in the 62nd minute of the game. The second happened only moments later. Megan Campbell started the play with one of her signature long throws that was flicked on by Gemma Bonner. Ceri Holland then ran onto the ball and slotted it away to cap off a devastating five minutes of play.
Roy of the Rovers: Sunderland AFC vs Reading FA Cup edition, part two!
For those of you who remember the heady days of Sunderland’s remarkable cup journey, have you ever wondered what it would’ve been like to be one of those players, particularly one of the lads on the fringes before Bob Stokoe arrived?. Well, here’s a player who lived that...
Manchester United's lack of depth could be downfall in top-four race as issues were evident in draw to Leeds
It was a classic trap game for Manchester United on Wednesday as they drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Old Trafford with the glaring takeaway being the lack of depth the Red Devils currently have. Leeds were led by caretaker manager Michal Skuba and American Chris Armas after dismissing Jesse Marsch and they wouldn't wait long before Willy Gnoto opened the scoring in the first minute of play before Crysencio Summerville forced Raphel Varane into an own goal to open the second half. United would fight back with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho scoring to draw level but the dropped points are critical in the top four race with the team clearly not boasting the depth needed to turn around 2-0 holes. United are currently third with 43 points, just seven away from leaders Arsenal, but their top-four cushion over Tottenham is just four points.
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United
David De Gea - 2 Didn’t have to do much, but when he was called upon he didn’t answer the call. First game back from injury. Was a bit careless with his passes. Thought he could have been more aggressive on the man for the second goal but understand why he wasn’t.
On this day (9 February 2018): Remembering former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller
On the final day of the 2006 summer transfer window, Roy Keane reached out to another one of his former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland colleagues to join the rollercoaster ride that was just about to begin on Wearside. Liam Miller - a fellow Corkman - came to Sunderland...
Julian Ward Linked with Ajax Post
According to De Telegraaf, current Liverpool FC sporting director Julian Ward is one of the names Ajax are looking at to fill the position of technical director. They are seeking a permanent successor to Marc Overmars, the previous director of football, who was dismissed from his position after admitting to sending a series of inappropriate messages and pictures to female colleagues. Ajax have also dismissed with the services of Alfred Schreuder, the replacement for Erik ten Hag, after just six months on the job.
Matt Beard Delighted With Good Win
Missy Bo Kearns and Ceri Holland each scored a goal against Reading in the second half of Sunday’s match against Reading to secure a solid victory. The three points were much-needed, and now the Reds sit in 8th place in the WSL. After the game, manager Matt Beard talked...
Rumour Mongering: Tottenham Want Liverpool’s Naby Keïta on Free Transfer
With Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract set to expire at the end of the season and it appearing as though a Liverpool stay is entirely off the table, the question in recent weeks has turned to where the injury prone 27-year-old Guinean midfielder could end up. The presumed frontrunners...
