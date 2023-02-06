ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rams RB Ronnie Rivers hits 500K mega jackpot in Vegas

By Barry Werner
 2 days ago
Ronnie Rivers was celebrating his mom’s birthday and his over the weekend. The Los Angeles Rams running back turned 24 on January 31, so his trek to Sin City came on the weekend following the big day.

The actual big day was Saturday when Rivers hit a mega jackpot for more than $500,000 at a Vegas casino.

Rivers was at Caesars Palace playing Three Card Poker and hit a mega jackpot, winning $514,837.

He plans on buying a house with his newfound windfall.

Rivers’ NFL salary in 2022 was $705,000 and he is looking at $870K in 2023.

Per Ramswire:

Rivers came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, signing with the Cardinals out of Fresno State. He was cut and landed with the Seahawks, but Seattle also released him before the season began.

Eventually, he signed to the Rams’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in November, playing eight games the rest of the way. He even got one start at running back, rushing for 21 yards and catching four passes against the 49ers in Week 8.

