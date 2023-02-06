Rams RB Ronnie Rivers hits 500K mega jackpot in Vegas

Ronnie Rivers was celebrating his mom’s birthday and his over the weekend. The Los Angeles Rams running back turned 24 on January 31, so his trek to Sin City came on the weekend following the big day.

The actual big day was Saturday when Rivers hit a mega jackpot for more than $500,000 at a Vegas casino.

Rivers was at Caesars Palace playing Three Card Poker and hit a mega jackpot, winning $514,837.

He plans on buying a house with his newfound windfall.

Rivers’ NFL salary in 2022 was $705,000 and he is looking at $870K in 2023.

