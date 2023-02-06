Read full article on original website
SUV struck Kan. deputy's patrol vehicle on a traffic stop
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took three suspects into custody after a car struck a deputy's vehicle who was involved in an earlier traffic stop. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, Corporal Roger Wilt with the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office was on a traffic stop in the 26,000 block of 85th Road, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Kan. man barricades himself inside restaurant bathroom
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities took a man to the hospital after an incident shut down a fast-food restaurant. Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a citizen in distress call in the 100 block of N Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers...
🎥McPherson County Sheriff, deputy add 'dance squad' to resumes
MCPHERSON - McPherson County Sheriff's Office personnel show they have some moves! From the McPherson County KS Sheriff's Office Facebook page:
Local, area officers graduate from KLETC
Twenty-one new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. The commencement speaker for the ceremony, Clearwater Police Chief Kirk Ives, encouraged the graduates to always leave people better than they found them. “Officers, you need to learn as much as you can, help as much as you can, and do as much as you can.”
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
INSIGHT: Signs of spring
Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
UCF takes down Wichita State 72-67
WICHITA (AP) — Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points as UCF beat Wichita State 72-67 on Wednesday night. Hendricks had five rebounds for the Knights (14-9, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). Ithiel Horton added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five assists. Darius Johnson shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Knights broke a five-game slide.
