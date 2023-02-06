ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coahoma County, MS

Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6.

State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks.

According to White, the two women purchased gift cards, shoes, watches, a chandelier and other items with public funds from January 2013 to September 2017. He said the scheme was uncovered when Jefferson and Neal forgot to conceal a purchase record.

Both women were arrested in June 2019. Neal also pled guilty to making fraudulent statements.

White said both women were ordered to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution, which will be in addition to the $100,000 already returned to Coahoma County taxpayers.

    Gwendolyn Jefferson (Courtesy: Office of the State Auditor)
    Stacie Neal (Courtesy: Office of the State Auditor)

Neal and Jefferson were sentenced to serve five years in prison each.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

