Utah State Basketball Update
The Utah State basketball team has been very productive this season, moving to 19-5 overall and going 8-3 in conference play, which is good for 2nd place in the Mountain West and the Aggies are on a three game win streak, going 7-3 in the last 10 games. Since losing a critical road game to Boise State, Utah State is 3-2 with wins over Wyoming (83-63), UNLV (75-71), San Jose State (75-74), Fresno State (70-53), New Mexico (84-73), and Colorado State (88-79) and losses to Nevada (85-70) and San Diego State (85-75) with both games on the road.
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Hubert’s Lament
After a close loss it’s not unusual for coaches to focus on statistical inequities to illustrate their displeasure with the result. Honed by experience of sport’s what-goes-around, comes-around nature, most are nevertheless apt to moderate their gripes, often citing stats to illustrate post-game objections. Even chronic complainers like...
Broncos Host San Diego On Thursday Evening
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Santa Clara men's basketball will look to keep their momentum rolling this week with a pair of home games inside the Leavey Center. First up is a 7:00 p.m. showdown against San Diego on Thursday. The game will be streamed live on the WCC Network. THE...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
The Rockies need to combat growing fan apathy
The Colorado Rockies are rapidly approaching their 30th anniversary season. Pitchers and catchers report next week, spring training is less than a month away, and baseball is truly on our doorstep. However, there has been a noticeable lack of fanfare both in the Mile High City and from the Rockies themselves. 30 years is a big milestone in the history of a franchise. The Rockies pulled out all the stops for their 25th anniversary celebrations in 2018 and yet for the big three-zero there’s been alarmingly little. The team hasn’t posted their 30th anniversary logo on any of their social media accounts.
Bulls stay pat with roster as trade deadline comes and goes
NEW YORK — Billy Donovan was very transparent in the final days leading up to the NBA trade deadline. The Bulls coach insisted on Tuesday that he liked the roster as is, and more importantly, so did his bosses. So with the deadline passing on Thursday afternoon, the idea...
Tigers Ride Out Bulls to 99-81 Win
TAMPA, Fla. – The Memphis Tigers went on the road and defeated South Florida, 99-81, Wednesday night to improve to 18-6 and 8-3 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) at the Yuengling Center. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams was Memphis' leading scorer (24) while adding five rebounds and a pair of...
A horrible fourth quarter doomed the Spurs against the Bulls in Rodeo Road Trip opener
That was certainly one of the more frustrating Spurs losses in a season that has been unsurprisingly full of them. Even though the Chicago Bulls have been struggling of late, the Spurs headed into the House that Jordan Built shorthanded, on an eight-game losing streak, and staring the once beloved, now dreaded Rodeo Road Trip in the face. After 35 minutes, there was hope that they could start it off with a bang after actually rallying back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, but they proceeded to play possibly their worst 13 minutes of basketball this season, getting outscored 49-21 the rest of the way for a 128-104 loss.
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas hoops sits atop the Big 12
Thanks to their recent shared success, both the Texas men and the Texas women sit atop the Big 12 standings as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. The men played four teams ranked in the top 11 in the country over a span of 10 days, going 2-2 in the stretch. The two wins included a home win over the Baylor Bears and a road win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the only Big 12 team to beat the Longhorns in Austin. With some help from the usual conference chaos, the Longhorns’ 8-3 conference record has them currently settled atop the standings as they take on the bottom three teams in their next three games.
Four-Game Road Trip Begins in LA
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team begins a four-game road trip in Los Angeles Friday, taking on USC at Galen Center at 7 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Networks. The Ducks seek to snap their season-long three-game skid after dropping home games to Colorado (63-53) and No. 7 Utah (100-92) over the weekend. Sunday, Endyia Rogers dropped a career-high 35 points for her league-leading third 30-point outing of the season.
Soccer to send a pair of Longhorns to France
AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas' women's soccer program will be represented within the United States' Under-23 Women's Youth National Team as forward Trinity Byars and midfielder Lexi Missimo were selected to participate in training and two games with the organization this month. The pair of Longhorns, along...
Press Conference Ahead of Virginia Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and freshman Tyrese Proctor, is set to meet with media members on Thursday afternoon ahead of Duke's game at No. 8 Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 1:30 p.m. ET.
No. 5/6 Men's Basketball's Carr named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team
ATLANTA — University of Texas graduate guard Marcus Carr has been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Carr is one of 30 players who are in position to be named as finalists for this season's Naismith Trophy, which is annually awarded to the nation's top men's and women's college basketball players.
Black Out Game Thursday against Red Wolves
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Thursday night will be a Black Out Game in Strahan Arena when the Texas State men's basketball team (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) hosts Arkansas State (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) with tip scheduled for 7 p.m. Black t-shirts and foam fingers will be given out while...
No. 20/23 Women’s Basketball takes down Texas Tech, 80-71
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas won their sixth straight conference game in an 80-71 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday at Moody Center. Shaylee Gonzales led Texas with 25 points and Deyona Gaston scored 16. Rori Harmon tallied 15 points and 10 assists, for her fourth double-double of the season.
The Jazz struggle at home and lose to the shorthanded Mavs
The Utah Jazz (27-28) fell under .500 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night. Dallas was without Luka Doncic and has yet to see Kyrie Irving suit up for the team following the blockbuster trade. This was the perfect trap game for Utah. ''. After a...
Loserville Blues
Clairvoyants and Las Vegas handicappers are adept at predicting what the future holds. Not us. But while we can’t pinpoint Louisville’s ultimate disposition as it stumbles through the darkest recesses of the ACC wilderness, contending for competitive ignonimy with benighted programs of the past, we’re assured the Cardinals are destined for rare historical territory in 2023.
