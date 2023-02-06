Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Best ‘Under-the-Radar’ Move for LA this Offseason was a Starting Pitcher
The Dodgers had a relatively slow offseason, mostly watching from the sidelines while other teams spent huge dollars in the free-agent market. But they did make a few additions in free agency and a couple trades, along with help coming from the farm system. Over at The Athletic, they've written...
Lakers News: Mo Bamba Traded To LA For Patrick Beverley, Draft Compensation
Your Los Angeles Lakers are not done dealmaking just yet, in what has been an active deadline for the club. LA is sending out the $13 million expiring contract of 6'1" starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for 3-and-D rim-rolling center Mo Bamba, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.
Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft
The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
Justin Jefferson’s OPOY Award Adds to His Already-Ridiculous Résumé at 23
Justin Jefferson is only 23 years old, yet his NFL resume is already ridiculously impressive. Jefferson won the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award at Thursday night's NFL Honors show. He also took home the Moment of the Year for his unbelievable catch against the Bills. Those awards, particularly the OPOY, add to what was already an incredible list of achievements through his first three seasons.
Tua’s Offseason Judo Plan ... And Our Suggestion
Pitching a new promotion for Subway, Tua Tagovailoa made the rounds at Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII on Friday and spoke to the media to the first time since he sustained his second official concussion of 2022. That latest concussion, which happened on Christmas Day during the home loss...
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Advertise Himself As Summer Trade Candidate After Breaking Scoring Record?
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James suggested he was somewhat unhappy with team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's team-building, or lack thereof, after setting the NBA's all-time regular season scoring record, previously held by LA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on Tuesday, The new record: 38,390 points. For now.
