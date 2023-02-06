Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine seasons of his career either in the college ranks, as the coach of Texas Tech, and before that, offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and Houston. After getting fired, Kingsbury famously left the country for a vacation in Thailand instead of jumping into the hiring cycle.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO