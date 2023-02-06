Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Fargo police detain three after knock and announce warrant in search of southside apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Three people have been detained after Fargo Police conducted a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street South around 6 a.m. Thursday. Red River Valley SWAT, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task Force responded. Officers used...
froggyweb.com
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
froggyweb.com
Attempted robbery at south Fargo jewelry store thwarted by security guard
FARGO (KFGO) – A quick-thinking security guard prevented what appears to be an attempted armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., several suspects approached Gunderson’s Jewelry at 5601 28th Avenue S. and at least one of the suspects displayed a gun. According to...
froggyweb.com
Man who pled guilty to killing co-workers sentenced to life without parole
FARGO (KFGO) – Anthony Reese, the Moorhead man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two co-workers and an unborn child in November of 2021, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Reese, 36, shot and killed Richard Pittman, 43, and April Carbone, 32,...
froggyweb.com
Fargo Police warn of rise of Narcan-resistant drug linked to fatal overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an increase in overdoses involving a Narcan-resistant drug. In a Facebook post, the department says its Criminal Investigations Division works with partners like the Drug Enforcement Administration to monitor national narcotics trends, and xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” has been flagged as a rising concern.
froggyweb.com
As Moorhead tries to expand child care options, fingerprinting potential employees hits a snag
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Elected leaders in Fargo, Moorhead and surrounding towns have consistently named expanding access to child care as the key to building out the region’s workforce and driving economic development. At last month’s State of the Cities event Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said removing the hurdles for child care providers to hire employees is critical part of that, but since December it’s been a challenge.
froggyweb.com
Planning on long-awaited south Fargo fire station nearly completed
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says it won’t be long before bids will go out for the construction of a new fire station. It will be the city’s 8th station, and will be located at 33rd Street and 64th Avenue S. Dirksen says the...
froggyweb.com
Fargo City Commission; Proposed Second Street pedestrian bridge project dead
FARGO (KFGO) – Following negative feedback from residents last October, The Fargo City Commission voted to cancel the proposed Second Street North pedestrian bridge located next to City Hall downtown. Four concepts were presented last year with differing costs. The cheaper proposal was laid out for review to the...
Comments / 0