ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahpeton, ND

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Attempted robbery at south Fargo jewelry store thwarted by security guard

FARGO (KFGO) – A quick-thinking security guard prevented what appears to be an attempted armed robbery at a Fargo jewelry store Wednesday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., several suspects approached Gunderson’s Jewelry at 5601 28th Avenue S. and at least one of the suspects displayed a gun. According to...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Fargo Police warn of rise of Narcan-resistant drug linked to fatal overdoses

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is warning the public about an increase in overdoses involving a Narcan-resistant drug. In a Facebook post, the department says its Criminal Investigations Division works with partners like the Drug Enforcement Administration to monitor national narcotics trends, and xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” has been flagged as a rising concern.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

As Moorhead tries to expand child care options, fingerprinting potential employees hits a snag

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Elected leaders in Fargo, Moorhead and surrounding towns have consistently named expanding access to child care as the key to building out the region’s workforce and driving economic development. At last month’s State of the Cities event Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said removing the hurdles for child care providers to hire employees is critical part of that, but since December it’s been a challenge.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Fargo City Commission; Proposed Second Street pedestrian bridge project dead

FARGO (KFGO) – Following negative feedback from residents last October, The Fargo City Commission voted to cancel the proposed Second Street North pedestrian bridge located next to City Hall downtown. Four concepts were presented last year with differing costs. The cheaper proposal was laid out for review to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy