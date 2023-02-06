Montgomery Mayor cites 2000 new jobs, $1.7B in capital investments, lower crime in State of the City Address

Read full article on original website
BJ.....
2d ago
I'd like to know where the crime is being reduced. Montgomery is full of it and don't go out after dark, best to stay inside and listen to all of the gun shots.
Debbie Bohannon
2d ago
if you believe that crime is down ive got a bridge I will sell you
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika City Council Reveals New Street Name
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council honored Opelika native Patsy Boyd Parker during Tuesday night’s city council meeting by announcing the naming of a street in the Northeast Industrial Park after her. Parker served as a member of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority,...
WSFA
Montgomery votes to move forward in Thrive Initiative
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted to move to Phase III of the Montgomery Thrive Initiative. According to Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton, phase III consists of federal funding allocation for at least eight categories, including water, sewer, infrastructure, law enforcement, and more. Montgomery Mayor Steven...
alreporter.com
State auditor announces new chief of staff
State Auditor Andrew Sorrell speaks at the 2023 inauguration. Billy Pope/Inaugural Committee. State Auditor Andrew Sorrell has announced the appointment of Hope Scarborough as his new chief of staff, effective Feb. 1. Sorrell said, “Immediately after I won my Primary in 2022, people began recommending that I keep Hope Scarborough...
alabamanews.net
Selma Couple Attends State of the Union Address
A Selma couple whose home was destroyed by the January 12th tornado – will attend the State of the Union Address as the special guests of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. The Currys are a retired couple – now displaced from their home – by the destructive power of an EF-2 tornado.
alabamanews.net
SBA Disaster Assistance Loans Available for Businesses
The Small Business Administration wants to help business owners impacted by the January 12th tornado pick up the pieces after the disaster. Over a hundred businesses in the Selma area were damaged — during the January 12th tornado. Darrell Pratt’s barbershop on J. L. Chestnut Boulevard — was totally...
selmasun.com
Alabama Launchpad extends deadline for applications for Friday
There is a little more time left for those interested in applying for the next Alabama Launchpad cycle, with a deadline set for Friday, Feb. 10. Alabama Launchpad is a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama that grants funds for competing startups. Selma has hosted the program before...
elmoreautauganews.com
After 16 years as Solid Waste Officer for Autauga County, John-Paul O’Driscoll to begin New Florida adventure
Top Photo: From left are Harold Hammond, John-Paul O’Driscoll and Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie. In his report to the Prattville City Council Tuesday, Mayor Bill Gillespie wanted to show some appreciation and love to Autauga County Solid Waste Officer John-Paul O’Driscoll, who has announced he will be moving from the area.
WSFA
Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell
WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
elmoreautauganews.com
New Multi-employer hiring event coming to Montgomery March 2
Montgomery, Ala. — Central AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with Hope Inspired Ministries, Better Together and Faith to Find the Best Job to bring ready-to-hire employers to a massive new hiring event at Church of the Highlands in Montgomery. A variety of jobs with competitive pay and benefits will be available from some of the top employers in the region.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Jan. 23-30
Harassment was reported in Alexander City. Burglary was reported in Alexander City. Theft was reported in Alexander City. A theft of property was reported in Alexander City. A dog presumed to be vicious was reported in Alexander City. A domestic incident was reported in Alexander City. A domestic incident was...
apr.org
Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling
GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
Yellowhammer News
Alexander City nominated as ‘best, small southern town’
Alexander City has been nominated by 10best.com, a USA Today affiliate, for the “Best Southern Small Town” award. According to the process of the competition, “20 nominees have been initially selected, with the top 10 winners determined by popular vote.”. To vote for Alex City, the only...
alabamanews.net
MPS STEM programs receive $100K anonymous donation
MPS STEM programs recently received a generous donation thanks to an anonymous donor. The Montgomery Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association (AFCEA) Chapter received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous 92-year-old Alabama native and Air Force veteran. Through a partnership of MPS and AFCEA, the donation will be used to provide...
WSFA
Autauga County school board passes clear bag policy after gun found at school
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents packed the Autauga County school board meeting Tuesday night. People were upset after a gun was found at Prattville Junior High School. “That is disturbing to me because we’ve seen the things that are going on around the country. Even a 6-year-old brought a gun and shot a teacher,” said Patrick Lucas, referring to an incident in Newport News, Virginia last month.
WSFA
Tornado debris still remains in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Much of the debris on Broad Street from last month’s tornado has already been picked up. If you go deeper into the Selma neighborhood, it doesn’t look much different from when the tornado hit, and residents want change. ‘I’m so fed up with the...
alabamanews.net
17 Springs Recreation Facility Update
The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
alabamanews.net
Vaughan Regional Hospital Opens New High Tech Lab
A new state of the art laboratory — is helping a Selma hospital save lives — in fight the against the nation’s leading cause of death. Vaughan Regional Medical Center’s new catheterization laboratory — puts a life-saving resource — in the heart of the Selma and Dallas County community.
thebamabuzz.com
Taco Casa eyes Huntsville, Montgomery & Mobile for expansion
Taco Casa—a “Tuscaloosa Original” quick service Mexican restaurant—is looking for individuals who want to open a franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metropolitan areas. 7 Taco Casa Locations & Growing. Home to six locations in Tuscaloosa County and one in Homewood, Taco Casa recently announced...
selmasun.com
Candy factory owner plans to open recreational facility despite extensive tornado damage
The former American Candy Factory in Selma received extensive damage in the Jan. 12 tornado, but the current owner said he will stick to his plan of turning the building into a recreational facility for youths. In fact, he sees this as a blessing in disguise. . Officer Lewis Atkins of...
